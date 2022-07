Help us find a hit-and-run driver.

On July 11, the driver of an unknown vehicle struck Mr. Elvin Antonio Juarez Tema as he was crossing the street in the 10200 blk of Club Creek Dr. The victim survived.

Tips: Call HPD Hit & Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or @CrimeStopHOU on Twitter.

Help us find a hit-and-run driver. Houston Police

Keeping up with city of Houston on July 19th