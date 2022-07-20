At 6:47 am, AFRD responded to reports of a working fire near the 500 block of Simmons Street.

The first unit on the scene and confirmed a working fire in the rear attic of a one-story vacant residence.

At 6:47 am, AFRD responded to reports of a working fire near the 500 block of Simmons Street. Atlanta Fire Rescue

Keeping up with city of Atlanta on July 19th