Atlanta-Fulton County EMA: Heavy rain and storms are moving through the area

Atlanta Civic
 2 days ago

Wowzers! Check out this shot from @DruidHillsWx/@EMORY_CEPAR!

Heavy rain and storms are moving through the area.

Slow down, use headlights, and maintain extra distance between yourself and other vehicles during your commute.

Atlanta-Fulton County EMA

Keeping up with city of Atlanta on July 19th

CBS 46

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, hot this evening in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80′s. The rest of the afternoon will be partly cloudy and hot in metro Atlanta. A pop-up storm will be possible through sunset, but the coverage will be low at 20% so most of us will stay dry.
Monroe Local News

Weather Alert: Severe weather possible in local area this afternoon

WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 21, 2022) – The National Weather Service at Peachtree City has issued a Hazardous Weather alert for much of north Georgia today, including the local area. The line of strong storms extending from Rome to Athens causing gusty winds, frequent lightening and heavy rainfall. Flooding is possible.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Fulton, Paulding by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Carroll; Cobb; Douglas; Fulton; Paulding The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Paulding County in northwestern Georgia Central Cobb County in north central Georgia Northeastern Carroll County in northwestern Georgia Douglas County in north central Georgia Southwestern Fulton County in north central Georgia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 411 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Hope to near Douglasville to near Fairplay, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Dallas, Smyrna, East Point, Union City, Villa Rica, Powder Springs, Fairburn, Austell, Palmetto, Hiram, Lithia Springs, Chattahoochee Hills, Fair Oaks, Lost Mountain Park, Vinings, Brownsville and Bill Arp. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Monroe Local News

One lane of SR 316 to be closed due to road maintenance

WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has closed one lane of SR 316 due to road maintenance work.. WHERE: SR 316 in Gwinnett County in the area of Cedar Ridge Road. One lane will be blocked off Eastbound. Expect delays. Advisory: Exact times may change due to weather or...
WXIA 11 Alive

TRAFFIC | Wreck, car fire shuts all lanes on I-285 South on Westside

ATLANTA — UPDATE 8 a.m. | The interstate continues to be fully closed at Washington Road. Police have not yet detailed what, if any, injuries were involved in this incident. 11Alive Traffic Tracker recommends using I-85 South through the Downtown Connector to avoid running into this, delays continuing as far back as Campbellton Road and Langford Parkway/Hwy. 166.
11Alive

Crash blocks roadway near Cobb County intersection

ATLANTA — Police in Cobb County are investigating a crash at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Fairground. At this time, information is limited and there is no word on possible injuries. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene and captured video of a heavily damaged vehicle with debris...
CBS 46

Delays expected after crash shuts down road in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County police have blocked traffic at the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Fairground due to a car crash. CBS46 flew over the scene and captured video of a car with heavy damage to the front end of it. At this time, no injuries have...
thecitymenus.com

Construction on Two Local Chick-fil-A’s Moo..ving Along

“Eat mor chikin” fans in Carrollton and Senioa can rejoice as construction is moo..ving right along on the Chick-fil-A projects in those cities. In Senoia, construction has finally commenced on the restaurant at 800 Wells Street in front of the Senoia Village Shopping Center. We first reported that the restaurant chain was coming to the home of The Walking Dead back in April. A quick trip to Senoia by The City Menus staff this week found that framing is up and construction is well underway. No word, however, on when construction will be completed for the restaurant to open.
Monroe Local News

Breaking: 2-vehicle crash on Youth Monroe near Hwy 78

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (July 20, 2022) First responders were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Youth-Monroe Road near Highway 78 after 9:15 a.m. this morning. “The crash is involving a dump truck and a passenger car,” said WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League. “One minor injury reported. That patient has refused transport.”
11Alive

New bridge opens on I-285 in Dunwoody to exit to GA-400

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Drivers may have noticed a new way to get onto GA 400 Monday after a new bridge opened up on Interstate 285 by Dunwoody. Georgia Department of Transportation leaders announced that its new traffic pattern to exit onto State Road 400 from I-285 eastbound is now available.
