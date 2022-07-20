ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Create or restock an emergency preparedness kit to conquer the storms ahead

Phoenix Civic
Phoenix Civic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wrk34_0glXNPD700
Are you prepared for monsoon season?City of Phoenix, AZ

Are you prepared for monsoon season?

Creating or restocking an emergency preparedness kit will help you conquer the storms ahead.

Keeping up with city of Phoenix on July 19th

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Excessive Heat Warning in effect for 8 Arizona counties

PHOENIX - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of Arizona, as temperatures in the Phoenix area could reach 116°F. The warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. on July 21 and lasts through 8 p.m. on Friday. The counties included in the warning...
PHOENIX, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 544 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Globe, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool and Inspiration. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 231 and 251. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 159 and 168. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 220. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GILA COUNTY, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Mesmerizing Footage Shows Monsoon Moving Through Arizona

Several cities across Arizona saw monsoon weather over the weekend. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the storms moved through, leaving behind severe damage and power outages. Thousands of residents across the state lost power, many of them in the Valley. 12 News reported that the strong storms flattened a mobile home in the Valley.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Owner of Tempe cookie shop defends business practices following lawsuit from Crumbl

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An all-out “cookie war” is heating up in the metro-Phoenix area. Crumbl Cookies has filed a lawsuit against Dirty Dough, a rival cookie maker with a store in Tempe and two in Utah. The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough’s cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are confusingly similar to Crumbl’s brand. It’s an allegation Dirty Dough owner Bennett Maxwell thinks is ridiculous. “Our colors are completely different,” said Bennett. “Our logos completely different, the messaging is completely different. Yes, we serve a cookie, but go find two cookies that look more different.”
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness
AZFamily

Man warns neighbors about peeping Tom in north Phoenix neighborhood

Sheriff Paul Penzone said his office will have deputies in regular clothes at many of the polling locations to make sure things are calm. Phoenix husband grieves over pregnant wife killed in head-on crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A pregnant nurse was killed in a head-on crash while her...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilaherald.com

Leftover permit-tags available for 2022 fall hunts

PHOENIX — Arizona hunters will have an opportunity to receive a permit-tag for select 2022 fall hunts. There are 38 leftover permit-tags available for general deer hunts (antlered white-tailed deer only) in the southeastern portion of the state. There also are leftover permit-tags for muzzleloader deer (138), youth-only muzzleloader deer (13), and youth-only javelina (27) hunts.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
oucampus.org

4530 N 10th St

CENTRAL PHOENIX BUNGALOW - CHARMING HISTORIC HOME IN PHENOMENAL LOCATION. FRESH AND IMMACULATELY CLEAN WITH UPDATED FLOORS THROUGHOUT. TONE ON TONE PAINT, CEILING FANS, UPDATED BATH VANITY, AND TONS OF STORAGE ALL COMBINE TO PROVIDE A BEAUTIFUL LIVING ATMOSPHERE. OUTSIDE ENJOY THE LARGE COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKING A SHADED, GREEN BACKYARD. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE BILTMORE, 51 FREEWAY, AND SOME OF THE BEST RESTAURANTS AND BARS IN TOWN. IN THE HIGHLY RATED MADISON SCHOOLS DISTRICT. PLEASE, NO SMOKERS.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

How to deal with documentation fees at the dealership

The Maricopa County Attorney General is forming a new organized retail theft team to crack down on shoplifting across the Valley. On Your Side helps resolved unusable solar system for Sun City homeowner. Updated: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM MST. |. A Sun City homeowner had a $27,000 lien...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
365traveler.com

14 PHENOMENAL DAY TRIPS FROM PHOENIX YOU’LL LOVE

On a vacation to Phoenix, Arizona, or other parts of the Valley of the Sun, the natural wonders alone could keep you busy during your entire trip. Still, should you decide to venture outside of the Arizona capital area, there are plenty of amazing day trips from Phoenix. Whether you’re...
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

4 Arizona Cities Among The Best Places To Rent In America

Not everyone has the dream of owning a home, while others are just temporarily living in certain cities. Whatever the reason, some agree that renting a home is just better. WalletHub compiled a list of the best places to rent in America for 2022. The website states, "To determine where renters can get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life."
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Phoenix

500 people experiencing homelessness died in metro Phoenix so far this year

Data: Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner. Chart: Axios VisualsMore than 300 people experiencing homelessness died in Maricopa County in the first six months of the year.A database provided by the medical examiner's office shows that investigators confirmed 337 people died and another 160 people's housing status could not be confirmed. The county said not all of the unconfirmed cases were people who were experiencing homelessness but advocates tell Axios Phoenix many were.Driving the news: The number of people experiencing homelessness and not staying in a shelter has increased by more than 200% since 2016, according to the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

3 people killed, several others hurt in fiery north Phoenix crash

PHOENIX - Three people are dead and several others have been hospitalized following an early-morning crash on July 22 in north Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department initially responded to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird and found multiple crashed cars, with one fully engulfed in flames. Six people were...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix Civic

Phoenix Civic

Seattle, WA
375
Followers
173
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Aggregate posts from Twitter to help you stay in touch with local municipality.

Comments / 0

Community Policy