Phoenix, AZ

Look up! The @PHXFire is now using drones to better help its firefighters do their jobs

Phoenix Civic
 2 days ago

Look up! The @PHXFire is now using drones to better help its firefighters do their jobs.

It's been in the works for a while and now the department's drone program is taking flight!

Details in the #PHXNewsroom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lwks9_0glXNIHG00
Look up! The @PHXFire is now using drones to better help its firefighters do their jobs.City of Phoenix, AZ

Keeping up with city of Phoenix on July 19th

Comments / 0

 

Phoenix Civic

