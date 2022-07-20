ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 places to keep cool in Chicago

5⃣ places to keep cool in Chicago:

🌊Chicago's beaches: Check here for the most updated swim conditions.

🏊37 park pools

🚿Water spray features: https://t.co/8RGYdO6gQU

🥵Cooling Centers: https://t.co/EzmQxsmXg1

🔫 BYO spray toys

Chicago ParkDistrict

Keeping up with city of Chicago on July 19th

