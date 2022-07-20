ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZDEQ: JB is back with for ditching aluminum and plastic single-use food wrap!

JB is back with for ditching aluminum and plastic single-use food wrap!

💡 If you have clean aluminum foil to #recycle, ball it up at least 2 inches so it's big enough for the recycling facility to sort.

JB is back with for ditching aluminum and plastic single-use food wrap!AZDEQ

Keeping up with city of Phoenix on July 19th

AZFamily

Owner of Tempe cookie shop defends business practices following lawsuit from Crumbl

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An all-out “cookie war” is heating up in the metro-Phoenix area. Crumbl Cookies has filed a lawsuit against Dirty Dough, a rival cookie maker with a store in Tempe and two in Utah. The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough’s cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are confusingly similar to Crumbl’s brand. It’s an allegation Dirty Dough owner Bennett Maxwell thinks is ridiculous. “Our colors are completely different,” said Bennett. “Our logos completely different, the messaging is completely different. Yes, we serve a cookie, but go find two cookies that look more different.”
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Elliot 94 industrial distribution complex breaks ground in Mesa

Kitchell Development recently commenced construction on Elliot 94, a Class A industrial distribution complex located at the northwest corner of 94th Street and Elliot in Mesa, Ariz. Elliot 94 will be a 214,548-square-foot encompassing two buildings with modern functionality including 30-foot clearance, ample parking and efficient use of natural light....
MESA, AZ
gilaherald.com

Leftover permit-tags available for 2022 fall hunts

PHOENIX — Arizona hunters will have an opportunity to receive a permit-tag for select 2022 fall hunts. There are 38 leftover permit-tags available for general deer hunts (antlered white-tailed deer only) in the southeastern portion of the state. There also are leftover permit-tags for muzzleloader deer (138), youth-only muzzleloader deer (13), and youth-only javelina (27) hunts.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

On Your Side helps Sun City man with solar panel trouble

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Sun City homeowner says he regretted getting solar for his house. John Kurczek says not only has the solar not worked for more than two years, but he was on the hook for paying around $27,000. “I can’t begin to tell you how...
SUN CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Retail crime is on the rise, especially for small businesses

On Your Side helps resolved unusable solar system for Sun City homeowner. A Sun City homeowner had a $27,000 lien on his home for an unusable solar system but On Your Side helped him out. How to protect your financial future from Arizona's wildfire, monsoon seasons. Updated: Jul. 20, 2022...
SUN CITY, AZ
kjzz.org

Crumbl Cookies sues Tempe's Dirty Dough, alleging trademark infringement

Utah-based Crumbl, the gourmet cookie company known for its weekly rotation of flavors and its long pink box, is suing an upstart cookie company based in Tempe over trademark infringement claims. Crumbl alleges Dirty Dough was started by a former "Crumbl insider" who is now profiting from a "confusingly similar"...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Merchant Square Antiques in Chandler offers a beautiful vintage shopping experience

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Merchant Square Antiques may be one of the biggest vintage shopping experiences in Arizona! Walking down the aisles at the Chandler antique mall, you’ll find classic antiques, mid-century furnishings, nostalgic collectibles, and repurposed furniture. Merchant Square itself was repurposed. The building near Warner and...
CHANDLER, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Family-owned market and eatery keep it fresh

July 2022 — On the southeast corner of 7th Avenue and Missouri are a pair of family-owned businesses that offer a diverse array of freshly prepared foods and provisions to area residents. Corner on the Market is a store/bakery that offers coffee and fresh-baked breads and pastries. In June,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Valley realtor notices an uptick in rental properties on the market

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Finding a home to rent in the Valley may be a bit easier compared to this time last year. A Valley-based realtor says the long-term rental market appears to be growing. According to Shelley Sakala with the Sakala Group Real Estate Team, as of Monday afternoon...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Panel OKs storage facility despite protests

A planned 75,000-square-foot, two-story storage facility at the southwest corner of Recker and Pecos roads would bring traffic, rats and transients, claim San Tan Ranch residents. But Planning Commission didn’t buy their argument and voted 5-0 on July 13 to recommend Town Council approval of a minor General Plan amendment...
GILBERT, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

4 Arizona Cities Among The Best Places To Rent In America

Not everyone has the dream of owning a home, while others are just temporarily living in certain cities. Whatever the reason, some agree that renting a home is just better. WalletHub compiled a list of the best places to rent in America for 2022. The website states, "To determine where renters can get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life."
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

How to deal with documentation fees at the dealership

The Maricopa County Attorney General is forming a new organized retail theft team to crack down on shoplifting across the Valley. On Your Side helps resolved unusable solar system for Sun City homeowner. Updated: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM MST. |. A Sun City homeowner had a $27,000 lien...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man warns neighbors about peeping Tom in north Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Everyone likes to think they are safe in their homes. Safe from crime, violence, and possible sexual predators, but that’s not always the case. A Phoenix dad named Steve was recently targeted by a peeping Tom in his neighborhood near 60th Street and Bell Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Water Cutbacks have Come to Scottsdale: Will You Be Impacted?

Water is a precarious subject here in Arizona; we all know that it may be a major problem in the next few decades but live our lives like it’s not. We probably know that our major sources up north are at essentially record low levels but we’re not trying to prevent new people from coming here. We have written about it often, but relatively little changes.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
