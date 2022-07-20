Vote updates from Chicago Board of Elections

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When it comes to analyzing gun violence trends in Chicago, the numbers tell the story. First, for mass shootings in which four or more people are hit by gunfire in all of the United States, Chicago has the greatest number of any city – large or small. There have been 24 mass shootings in Chicago this year alone – which have left 12 people dead and 101 injured. Philadelphia comes in second with 14 mass shootings last year, followed by New York City with 10, Baltimore with eight, and Houston with seven. For cities with more than...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO