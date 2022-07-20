Vote updates from Chicago Board of Elections
50.89% of votes cast by Early Voting & Vote By Mail
49.11% of votes cast on Election Day
Total Vote By Mail ballots: 90,853
Total Early Vote ballots: 83,138
Total EV/VBM ballots: 173,991
