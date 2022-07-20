ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Vote updates from Chicago Board of Elections

Chicago Civic
 2 days ago

50.89% of votes cast by Early Voting & Vote By Mail

49.11% of votes cast on Election Day

Total Vote By Mail ballots: 90,853

Total Early Vote ballots: 83,138

Total EV/VBM ballots: 173,991

Keeping up with city of Chicago on July 19th

NBC Chicago

2 Illinois Colleges Rank Among Most Expensive in US — 1 in Chicago, 1 in Suburbs: List

Two universities in Illinois -- one in Chicago and another in the suburbs -- were named among the top 10 most expensive in the U.S., according to a new list. Wealth of Geeks used data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which ranks the 50 most expensive four-year institutions nationwide, based on the colleges' out-of-state tuition, annual feed and residential charges.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Buckner calls out Chicago Mayor’s “Game of Chicken” with HUD that threatens to create a public housing crisis

Buckner calls out Chicago Mayor’s “Game of Chicken” with HUD that threatens to create a public housing crisis. Kam Buckner, a candidate for Chicago Mayor in the Spring 2023 elections criticized beleaguered Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for violating the rights of Blacks and Latinos when she granted General Iron permission to move to the Southeast side.
CHICAGO, IL
