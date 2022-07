The Nikon Z9 is an impressive all-rounder that offers 120fps shooting, fast autofocus and 8K video support in one package. The Z 9 is, however, a big, hefty and expensive beast. With the Nikkor Z 24-70mm F2.8 and 100-400mm lenses I used for this review, my bag added up to 3.5kg. This makes it a specialist tool for demanding jobs, and not the kind of camera that you’d lug around for the pleasure of taking pictures. I also think Nikon could significantly improve how its various custom set-up options work with a firmware update. But this is a minor criticism of perhaps the most impressive and capable camera you can currently buy.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO