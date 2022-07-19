ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Diversionary Theatre Embraces ‘Chosen Family’ in Season That Includes Comedy (and the Go-Gos Too)

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLzZ7_0glXCI6D00
Jo Anne Glover as Mary Wooley and Tamara McMillian as Jeannette Marks in “Bull in a China Shop,” a 2018 Diversionary Theatre production. Photo by Daren Scott

The Diversionary Theatre’s upcoming season features a revival, local and U.S. premieres and work by a San Diego-based playwright.

The 37th season of the theater, officials said, celebrates the “legacy of chosen family with a focus on community engagement, arts education and an inspired program of new and classic work.”

The plays begin in December, with four-show subscriptions starting at $100 (and discounts available for students, educators, military and seniors).

The 2022-23 season includes:

  • The Mystery of Irma Vep, by Charles Ludlam and directed by Matt M. Morrow – described as “a queer comic masterpiece,” the show combines Gothic horror, Victorian romance and classic B-movies presented through the lens of two actors.
  • The High Table, by Temi Wilkey, directed by Bibi Mama – a hilarious and heartfelt story of lineage and love as family on earth frowns on Tara’s and Leah’s upcoming nuptials, but Tara’s ancestors? They approve and decide to intervene.
  • Monsters of the American Cinema, by San Diego-based playwright Christian St. Croix –focuses on Remy, a black man who owns his late husband’s drive-in, while acting as guardian to his spouse’s straight, white teenage son. How do they bond? They start with the classic horror movies screened at the drive-in.
  • Head Over Heels, with songs by The Go-Go’s, based upon The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney, original book by Jeff Whitty, adapted by James Magruder, and directed by Matt M. Morrow – prefer a new world where diversity is celebrated and ladies lead? Try this fairy tale with an ’80s vibe.

Executive Artistic Director Matt Morrow said “this season has been programmed with so much light and love” to counter the effects of real-life situations such as the ongoing pandemic and developments from the Supreme Court.

The 2022/2023 season also includes the Fall Fresh Festival in October and November, which celebrates the one-year anniversary of Diversionary’s Austin & Joann Clark Cabaret.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

More ‘Game of Thrones’ – Cast, Martin Tell Comic-Con About Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

The upcoming prequel to HBO’s “Game of Thrones” will explore the origins of the Targaryen dynasty, the cast and creators told fans at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday. “House of the Dragon,” which debuts Aug. 21, takes place 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” a medieval fantasy series that became a global phenomenon during the eight-season run that ended in 2019.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: July 22-24 – Comic-Con Edition

You might have heard – Comic Con is here this San Diego weekend. Funny how no one ever talks about that sleepy little convention by the bay. Rii-gght (and for you non-Con fans, scroll down. We’ve got ‘ya). For those whom the gods have blessed with badges, Marvel takes centerstage (meaning Hall H) at a time when, surprise, the Marvel Universe again has proven itself most worthy at the box office, with Thor: Love and Thunder.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

American, Israeli and Palestinian Youth Come Together in Carlsbad for Three Weeks of Dialogue

Hands of Peace wrapped up its three-week conflict resolution program this weekend with 35 American, Israeli, and Palestinian teens. The three-week flagship Summer Program served as a powerful, unifying experience to create positive social change, the nonprofit said. In intense dialogue sessions led by professional facilitators, participants learned about each other, shared complicated and painful stories, and explored peaceful solutions to foster equality, freedom, and justice.
CARLSBAD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Whitty
Person
Philip Sidney
Person
Charles Ludlam
Times of San Diego

Mesa College Alum Jacob Rapini Competing on 2022 Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Calling on those who are part of “Bachelor Nation” here in San Diego: Mesa College alum Jacob Rapini is competing on The Bachelorette 2022 for Gabby and Rachel’s season. Rapini, 27, a mortgage broker is currently a student at San Diego State University, where he’s been enrolled since 2020. He earned an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration and Management from San Diego Mesa College.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Go Go#Gos#Earth#Gothic#Victorian#American#Christian#The Go Go
Times of San Diego

Shaping of Seaport San Diego Project Continues with Boosts to Open Space, Coastal Access

The development team for Seaport San Diego has presented new renderings to the Port of San Diego to illustrate contemplated revisions for the Central Embarcadero project. At a Thursday special meeting by the Board of Port Commissioners, the team discussed how the updated proposal creates a more open feel along the waterfront – dramatically increasing coastal access, recreational activities and views of San Diego Bay.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Movies
Times of San Diego

As COVID Cases Continue Rise, County Highlights Treatment Options

Amid a rise in COVID-19 infections in San Diego County, public health officials reminded the public Friday to seek treatment to help prevent severe symptoms from the virus. Antiviral medications require a doctor’s prescription and should be started within five days of developing symptoms of COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies should be given no more than seven days after the onset of symptoms.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy