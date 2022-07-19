Diversionary Theatre Embraces ‘Chosen Family’ in Season That Includes Comedy (and the Go-Gos Too)

Jo Anne Glover as Mary Wooley and Tamara McMillian as Jeannette Marks in “Bull in a China Shop,” a 2018 Diversionary Theatre production. Photo by Daren Scott

The Diversionary Theatre’s upcoming season features a revival, local and U.S. premieres and work by a San Diego-based playwright.

The 37th season of the theater, officials said, celebrates the “legacy of chosen family with a focus on community engagement, arts education and an inspired program of new and classic work.”

The plays begin in December, with four-show subscriptions starting at $100 (and discounts available for students, educators, military and seniors).

The 2022-23 season includes:

The Mystery of Irma Vep , by Charles Ludlam and directed by Matt M. Morrow – described as “a queer comic masterpiece,” the show combines Gothic horror, Victorian romance and classic B-movies presented through the lens of two actors.

, by Charles Ludlam and directed by Matt M. Morrow – described as “a queer comic masterpiece,” the show combines Gothic horror, Victorian romance and classic B-movies presented through the lens of two actors. The High Table , by Temi Wilkey, directed by Bibi Mama – a hilarious and heartfelt story of lineage and love as family on earth frowns on Tara’s and Leah’s upcoming nuptials, but Tara’s ancestors? They approve and decide to intervene.

, by Temi Wilkey, directed by Bibi Mama – a hilarious and heartfelt story of lineage and love as family on earth frowns on Tara’s and Leah’s upcoming nuptials, but Tara’s ancestors? They approve and decide to intervene. Monsters of the American Cinema , by San Diego-based playwright Christian St. Croix –focuses on Remy, a black man who owns his late husband’s drive-in, while acting as guardian to his spouse’s straight, white teenage son. How do they bond? They start with the classic horror movies screened at the drive-in.

, by San Diego-based playwright Christian St. Croix –focuses on Remy, a black man who owns his late husband’s drive-in, while acting as guardian to his spouse’s straight, white teenage son. How do they bond? They start with the classic horror movies screened at the drive-in. Head Over Heels, with songs by The Go-Go’s, based upon The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney, original book by Jeff Whitty, adapted by James Magruder, and directed by Matt M. Morrow – prefer a new world where diversity is celebrated and ladies lead? Try this fairy tale with an ’80s vibe.

Executive Artistic Director Matt Morrow said “this season has been programmed with so much light and love” to counter the effects of real-life situations such as the ongoing pandemic and developments from the Supreme Court.

The 2022/2023 season also includes the Fall Fresh Festival in October and November, which celebrates the one-year anniversary of Diversionary’s Austin & Joann Clark Cabaret.