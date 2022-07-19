2023 ACM Awards Will Livestream on Prime Video From Texas

Henry Horenstein's 'Speedway 72' studies the crowds as much as the drivers. “I started adult life thinking I was going to be a historian,” says Boston-based photographer Henry Horenstein, a former student of E.P. Thompson — the author of 1963’s The Making of the English Working Class, a book considered “a landmark in English historiography”. “He taught us that the most important thing to do as a historian was to save people who would be disappeared from history.” While Henry was ultimately expelled from college, his teacher’s advice remained with him, informing much of his subsequent photography practice. In his new book, Speedway 72, the then “historian-with-a-camera in training” examines the scene at Thompson Speedway in Connecticut, a motorsports park that he didn’t think would last (in fact, it’s still active today).
Comments / 0