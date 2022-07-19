ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 ACM Awards Will Livestream on Prime Video From Texas

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACM Awards – Entertainer. Host Luke Bryan, winner of Entertainer of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year for "The Only Way I Know," poses in the press room during the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2013 in Las...

Taste of Country

The ACM Awards Will Move (Back) to Texas for 2023

Over the past couple of years, the ACM Awards have taken place in both their usual home of Las Vegas and their pandemic-era location of Nashville, but the 2023 awards show will move to a different city altogether: Next year's ACMs will be held in the Dallas, Texas, area. Specifically,...
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO

It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
Popculture

'Reba' Mini-Reunion Comes to Lifetime in New Reba McEntire Project

Reba McEntire's next Lifetime movie project is set to be a mini-reunion for her hit sitcom. According to TV Insider, the country music legend is reuniting with Melissa Peterman in The Hammer on Lifetime. The full title is presented as Reba McEntire's The Hammer, with the country icon starring and...
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan Stops a Fight During Ohio Tour Stop [Watch]

Luke Bryan interrupted his show in Youngstown, Ohio, last weekend to ask two people fighting a question everyone in attendance was wondering. "Why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt,'" Bryan is seen asking the combatants in several social media videos shared after the Saturday night (July 16) concert. "Buy Dirt" is a calming ballad that hit No. 1 for Bryan and Jordan Davis. It's about finding the things that are really important in life.
Outsider.com

Nolan Neal, ‘The Voice’ and ‘AGT’ Star, Dead at 41

America’s Got Talent and The Voice contestant Nolan Neal has died at the age of 41, as confirmed by his cousin, Dylan Seals. Though the official cause of death has yet to be determined, it was reported that the young musician was found dead in his apartment in Nashville. Neal has also been open in the past about his battle with addiction.
Vice

These nostalgic photos capture speedway races in the 70s

Henry Horenstein's 'Speedway 72' studies the crowds as much as the drivers. “I started adult life thinking I was going to be a historian,” says Boston-based photographer Henry Horenstein, a former student of E.P. Thompson — the author of 1963’s The Making of the English Working Class, a book considered “a landmark in English historiography”. “He taught us that the most important thing to do as a historian was to save people who would be disappeared from history.” While Henry was ultimately expelled from college, his teacher’s advice remained with him, informing much of his subsequent photography practice. In his new book, Speedway 72, the then “historian-with-a-camera in training” examines the scene at Thompson Speedway in Connecticut, a motorsports park that he didn’t think would last (in fact, it’s still active today).
Family Proof

The 6 Best Haircuts For Round Faces

The tricky thing about choosing a flattering haircut is there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all cut. There are lots to take into consideration:. Though that seems like a lot of boxes to check, you can simplify your decision by selecting a haircut that works best for your face shape and going from there.
Taste of Country

Jon Pardi Turns Heartbreak Into a Party on ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ [Listen]

Fiddle, heartache and an uncompromising rootsy production take center stage on Jon Pardi’s ebullient new song, “Mr. Saturday Night.”. Benjy Davis, Joe Ragosta and Reid Isbell co-wrote the rootsy up-tempo tune, which opens with its chorus as Pardi reflects on his infamous friends-given label “Mr. Saturday Night.” As he reveals, he’s “Mr. never-missed-a-good-time” only because he’s masking his post-breakup woes.
