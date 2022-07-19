Mostra Coffee Looking to Add a Hillcrest Location

Photo: Official Mostra Facebook

Mostra Coffee looks to be continuing their partnership with real estate development group, H.G. Fenton in central San Diego. According to a recent permit filing with the city, they look to be attached to a yet-to-be-named mixed use development currently in construction in Hillcrest.

Standing on a half acre of land on Normal Street at Harvey Milk Street, the development will feature ground-floor retail and 82 apartment units. Featuring studios and one and two bedroom apartments, the H.G. Fenton site promises affordable living in close proximity to dining and entertainment.

Mostra Coffee can be found in another one of H.G. Fenton’s properties, TRU Banker’s Hill, which opened in 2021. The farm-to-cup brand also operates cafes in 4S Ranch and Carmel Mountain Ranch.

Serving coffee carefully sourced directly from farms in the Philippines, the brand has earned various coffee roasting awards and regularly collaborates with California craft brewers, creators, and brand ambassadors.

An opening announcement for Mostra Coffee in Hillcrest has not been made. The project is still in construction and a real-time video of the site is available on the H.G. Fenton Website. Follow Mostra Coffee on Instagram for more information.