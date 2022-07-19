ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Mostra Coffee Looking to Add a Hillcrest Location

By Post By: Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JzPR_0glXB9H800
Photo: Official Mostra Facebook

Mostra Coffee looks to be continuing their partnership with real estate development group, H.G. Fenton in central San Diego. According to a recent permit filing with the city, they look to be attached to a yet-to-be-named mixed use development currently in construction in Hillcrest.

Standing on a half acre of land on Normal Street at Harvey Milk Street, the development will feature ground-floor retail and 82 apartment units. Featuring studios and one and two bedroom apartments, the H.G. Fenton site promises affordable living in close proximity to dining and entertainment.

Mostra Coffee can be found in another one of H.G. Fenton’s properties, TRU Banker’s Hill, which opened in 2021. The farm-to-cup brand also operates cafes in 4S Ranch and Carmel Mountain Ranch.

Serving coffee carefully sourced directly from farms in the Philippines, the brand has earned various coffee roasting awards and regularly collaborates with California craft brewers, creators, and brand ambassadors.

An opening announcement for Mostra Coffee in Hillcrest has not been made. The project is still in construction and a real-time video of the site is available on the H.G. Fenton Website. Follow Mostra Coffee on Instagram for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcountydailystar.com

First-of-its-Kind Craft-Beverage Collective Opening this Friday on the Hops Highway

A one-stop shop for wine lovers, craft beer lovers and burger lovers is set to open this Friday in Vista. CoLab Public House will be the first-of-its-kind craft-beverage collective for San Diego County. CoLab is visible from Highway 78, located in a business park area between Sycamore and Mar Vista. There will be 4,500 square feet of tasting and eating room space and 800 square feet of outdoor patio space. CoLab will offer room for 250 inside, 100 on the patio and there will be an upstairs area in the two story building that can also host parties, birthdays, anniversaries and other events. Video games, pinball machines and numerous televisions will be in the collective.
VISTA, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

These Are California's Most Romantic Resorts

Looking to get away for the weekend with your significant other? Look no further than the most romantic resort for couples in the entire state. California is full of romantic destinations, but few things compare to all inclusive drinks at a spa with your plus one at one of the most beautiful resorts in the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

Point Loma’s Cesarina Preps New Pizzeria and Cheese Company

Expanding on the popularity of Cesarina, its well-received Italian restaurant in Point Loma that opened in 2019 and earned Michelin Bib Gourmand status in 2021, the Cesarina Restaurant Group isn’t venturing far for its second project, which will be landing across the street on Voltaire later this year. While Cesarina revolves around housemade pasta, Angelo will be all about the craft of pizza. A custom wood-fired oven placed in the center of the restaurant will baked up the restaurant’s modern takes on traditional Neapolitan pizza, which will include build-your-own pies as well as house favorite combinations and vegan and gluten-free options.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Business
City
Mountain Ranch, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
San Diego weekly Reader

Parc Bistro Brasserie: a brasserie, a bistro, a very French café

The angel Gabriel blasts his golden trumpet high above Fifth Avenue. It glints in the evening sun from the dome of The Abbey, the massive onetime church across the road. “I am worth it,” I say to myself, as I check over the menu. But OMG. This. Is. Crazy. I have put my head in the noose for at least fifty bucks. And all because I got an itch to sit at a bona fide brasserie. It’s called Parc. Sexy French spelling. It seems to be part of a wave of French eateries making a comeback after a decade of Italian domination in this town. In its deja vu way, this is so refreshing. I mean, I know, Parc has probably been around and I just haven’t been up here in Bankers Hill to see it. But stepping off the #3 bus, you get hit with this place that looks just like what it says it is: a brasserie, a bistro, a very French café. It sprawls along the sidewalk on Fifth, a couple of blocks from Laurel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

The 10 tallest buildings in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Lights glittering on the bay, a drink at a rooftop bar, a stunning view from your airplane window: San Diego might have fewer skyscrapers than other major U.S. cities, but its skyline still makes a striking backdrop. In a region defined by sprawl, San Diego’s tallest...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Islands Celebrates 40 Years With a Burger Deal

May may be National Burger Month, when the sizzling savings crackle at various restaurants, but burger-related deals do have a way of showing up throughout the summer, a season that's pretty much devoted to the hearty, bun-encased, condiment-topped classic. And when a company that boasts a burger-y Golden State backstory...
CARLSBAD, CA
What Now San Diego

Pelicana Chicken Heading to Kearny Mesa

South Korea’s Pelicana Chicken is looking to make their debut in San Diego. According to their website, the chicken chain is planning to replace Dippin’ Cajun Seafood on Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa. Established in 1982 in Daejeon, South Korea, Pelicana Chicken landed in the United States in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Coffee Roasting#Hillcrest#Coffee Info#Real Estate Development#Food Drink#Restaurants#Mostra Coffee Looking#Carmel Mountain Ranch#The H G Fenton Website
Del Mar Times

Steak 48 to debut at Del Mar Highlands next spring

A new statement steakhouse Steak 48 is now under construction at Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Located at the corner of the center on Del Mar Heights Road and El Camino Real, the new dining destination is slated for a spring 2023 opening. The contemporary American steakhouse’s menu will include...
DEL MAR, CA
What Now San Diego

Tajima Ramen Planning Crown Point Location

More news for local ramen enthusiasts from the experts at Tajima Ramen. According to a recent permit filing, the Japanese Ramen chain looks to be replacing The Menu breakfast restaurant in the Crown Point area of Mission Bay. Since 2001, Owner Sam Morikizono has grown Tajima Ramen across San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Mission Valley Office Building Sold

A Mission Valley office building has been sold for $14.1 million. Katz Real Estate bought the 71,450 square-foot building at 2650 Camino Del Rio North. The seller was Shopoff Realty Investments. Katz Real Estate was represented by Nicholas Totah, first vice president of investments for The Totah Group in Marcus...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CNET

Best Internet Providers in San Diego

Along with sunny beaches and a world-class zoo, San Diego is home to a growing population of roughly 1.4 million people. Almost all would benefit from a fast, reliable internet connection at home. Fortunately, the area boasts a decent number of options for getting online, including fiber, multiple cable providers and emerging alternatives like 5G internet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

A look at Carlsbad’s newest trattoria: 2051 Cucina Italiana

I love when our readers give us suggestions. Frank recently got a tip from his dentist’s office about a new Italian restaurant in south Carlsbad. As lovers of Italian cuisine, Taste of Wine was ready to visit the 2051 Cucina Italiana. Don’t let the restaurant’s location in a business...
CARLSBAD, CA
What Now San Diego

Nekter Juice Bars On the Rise in San Diego

Nekter Juice Bar is continuing their plans for growth in select markets, including San Diego. New permit filings place the latest locations of the juicery in San Diego’s South and East Counties, joining La Mesa and the new Millenia community in Otay Ranch. What Now San Diego reported earlier...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Hell’s Kitchen by Chef Gordon Ramsay Sets August Arrival in San Diego

California’s very first Hell’s Kitchen restaurant will officially open its doors on Friday, August 12 at Harrah’s Resort Southern California, where it will be offering nightly dinner service. Created by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, the restaurant is designed to give diners a taste of Ramsay’s most famous dishes and provide a peek into what it’s like to be on the set of his long-running reality competition cooking show of the same name.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
One Green Planet

San Diego-Based Company Creates Futuristic Three-Wheeled Solar Car That Costs Less than $26K!

San Diego-based Aptera Motors has created a futuristic three-wheeled solar car that not only looks cool but costs less than $26k!. The company began taking orders for the futuristic car a year and a half ago, and it quickly sold out of multiple models. This resulted in a pushback delivery date for customers. However, in a webinar, the company announced that it purchased a factory to speed up the production of the cars.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thegolfnewsnet.com

From club hub to courses: Teeing up in Carlsbad

Situated along seven miles of primo California coastline, Carlsbad isn’t just where golf’s work world goes to punch the clock. Perched 90 miles from the din of L.A. and 120 miles from the summer sizzle of Palm Springs, the beachy region of San Diego’s North County proves a mellow getaway for travelers seeking sand of either the oceanside or bunker variety.
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Invaders from Vermont Street bridge knock on our door

The first time he knocked, my wife and I were brainstorming dinner ideas. He must have approached cautiously, or the creaky porch would have given him away. As it was, our conversation choked to a halt at the abrupt tk tk tk on the glass front door. The raps were assertive, but not urgent; only his knuckles on the glass, not his palm or fist.
SAN DIEGO, CA
What Now San Diego

What Now San Diego

San Diego County, CA
210
Followers
122
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsandiego.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy