Thrifty White Closes in Marshall

A Sleepy Eye Casey’s General Store employee who admitted to stealing thousands of dollars in cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets was sentenced to 45 days in jail. Robert D. Bauer, 32, was sentenced earlier this month in Brown County Court. As part of a plea deal, two counts of felony theft and a charge of felony state lottery fraud were dismissed. Bauer agreed to plead guilty to one count of felony theft as part of the plea deal. He was sentenced to five years of probation supervised by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. If he successfully completes his probation, his conviction will be dropped to a misdemeanor.

BROWN COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO