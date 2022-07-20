ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Georgia school logo resembling a Nazi symbol sparks outrage

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0glX56EO00

The rollout of a new logo for an Atlanta area elementary school has been paused after parents noted similarities to a Nazi symbol, though a school district said the design was based on a U.S. Army colonel's eagle wings.

The Cobb County School District said Tuesday that it has halted distribution of the new logo for East Side Elementary School in Marietta after it drew condemnation on social media.

The logo depicts an eagle, the school's mascot, over the school's initials ES.

The Nazi eagle, which was developed in the 1920s and later became a symbol for white supremacists, depicts an eagle holding a swastika in its talons.

Georgia's second-largest school district announced plans to delay the new logo while “immediately reviewing needed changes.”

“We understand and strongly agree that similarities to Nazi symbolism are unacceptable, although this design was based on the U.S. Army colonel's eagle wings, stakeholder input has been and continues to be important to our schools," the statement said.

A message to parents on Monday notified them of the new logo. saying it was chosen to “represent the eagle soaring into excellence and to honor the history of our great school.” The district has been working with all schools to create logos, the message added.

The design drew a swift backlash on social media.

“I don’t want to see my kids wearing that on their shirt,” Mike Albuquerque, the father of two students who will attend the school next year, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Really it’s a big oversight of the county and everyone involved in the process who reviewed that, to not call out the fact that this looks like Nazi iconography. Or maybe, who knows, somebody did call it out and it wasn’t heard.”

East Side Elementary is across the street from a synagogue.

Rabbi Amanda Flaks told WSB-TV she had to look twice at the design.

“I thought, ‘That looks off. That makes me uncomfortable,’ and I came back to it a few times and I felt more and more uncomfortable and sick each time,” Flaks said, noting the war eagle was used by the Nazis in World World II and currently by other neo-Fascist and neo-Nazi sympathizer groups.

Flaks said she contacted the school and got an apology from the principal, along with pictures of what the school district said the logo was based on.

She said she was hurt on many levels, adding, “my children are great grandchildren of someone who fled the Nazi regime in Germany and survived the Holocaust.”

Stacy Efrat said that as a parent and a member of the Jewish community, she was outraged.

“I want to see the logo not only taken away I want a direct apology to our community. Not just the Jewish community but the entire community,” Efrat said.

The logo controversy is only the latest related to antisemitism in Cobb schools. Last month, a group began posting hot pink billboards around metro Atlanta challenging people to fight antisemitism, partly in response to incidents last school year.

Graffiti depicting swastikas was found in two Cobb County high schools during the Jewish High Holidays. Several Cobb middle school students were disciplined earlier this year for sharing antisemitic imagery on social media.

Antisemitic incidents in Georgia more than doubled between 2020 and 2021, according to a report by the Anti-Defamation League. Georgia tallied 49 incidents in 2021.

“This is not the first time Cobb County schools have been tone-deaf to antisemitism,” said Dov Wilker, director of the American Jewish Committee Atlanta region, in a statement about the logo design. “Pretending that antisemitism doesn’t exist won’t make it go away. The children who attend Cobb County schools — and their families — deserve better.”

——

This story was originally published July 19, 2022. It is being published again to correct the last name of a woman quoted in the story to Efrat.

Comments / 34

standing up
3d ago

If it defends remove it. That’s why ALL history should be taught and not all the happy things. American History as well as World History has ugly past. Learn from the past so our future is safer. Our children will learn and grow and not grow to hate.

Reply(1)
9
who cares already
3d ago

That’s because LIBERALS ARE ALWAYS LOOKING FOR RACISM IN EVERY SINGLE THING THAT’S SAID OR DONE NO MATTER WHAT IS GOING ON EVEN SOMETHING AS TRIVIAL AS AN EAGLE 🦅 I GUARANTEE THAT NO ONE IN THERE RIGHT MIND WOULD EVEN CONTEMPLATE 🤔 BUT A LIBERAL EITHER THE PERSON DID IT BY JUST THINKING 🤔 IT LOOKED COOL 😎 OR THEY DID IT ON PURPOSE WITH THE OTHER PERSONS TO GET ATTENTION FOR THEMSELVES IT’S TIME TO GROW UP ALREADY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH ALREADY CANT PEOPLE GIVE IT A REST FOR THE NEXT YEAR OR SO PLEASE IT WOULD BE NICE TO ALL JUST GET ALONG FOR ONCE IN AMERICA.

Reply(5)
16
AP_000475.b7aedf7e90e649be84674b057c4a12d3.0118
3d ago

They really wrote a story about a symbol and didn’t include the photo. That’s wild.

Reply(1)
25
Related
The Associated Press

Conspiracy-promoting sheriffs claim vast election authority

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The sheriff in Kansas’ most populous county says he took it for granted that local elections ran smoothly — until former President Donald Trump lost there in 2020. Now he’s assigned detectives to investigate what he claims is election fraud, even though there has been no evidence of any widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines in 2020. Calvin Hayden in Johnson County, which covers suburban Kansas City, isn’t the only sheriff in the U.S. to try to carve out a bigger role for their office in investigating elections. Promoters of baseless conspiracy theories that the last presidential election was stolen from Trump are pushing a dubious theory that county sheriffs can access voting machines and intervene in how elections are run — and also have virtually unchecked power in their counties. Voting-rights advocates and election experts said any attempts by law enforcement to interfere in elections would be alarming and an extension of the threat posed by the continued circulation of Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
CBS DFW

California governor signs gun control law patterned after Texas anti-abortion law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California punched back Friday against two recent landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he will sign a controversial, first-in-the-nation gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law.His action comes one month after conservative justices overturned women's constitutional right to abortions and undermined gun control laws in states including California.Newsom stitched the two hot-button topics together in approving a law allowing people to sue anyone who distributes illegal assault weapons, parts that can be used to build weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50 caliber rifles. They would be awarded at least...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Government
Marietta, GA
Government
Marietta, GA
Education
City
Marietta, GA
Cobb County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
County
Cobb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazis#Logos#Antisemitism#The U S Army
cw39.com

Texas AG files order to stop Houston business from allegedly scamming customers

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston business is under fire for allegedly selling fake fork-lift training services. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a temporary restraining order against the business. The court ordered an injunction to close Southwest Forklift LLC and freezing its assets. The business, located in Spring Branch, allegedly...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

LA man to be charged with murder for 'most inhumane crimes'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors plan to charge a Los Angeles man in connection with three murders across Southern California as part of a deadly string of robberies last week at a half-dozen 7-Elevens and a doughnut shop. Investigators have linked Malik Patt, 20, to the fatal shooting of a homeless man in Los Angeles on July 9, as well as the July 11 deaths of a 7-Eleven clerk in Brea and a man who intervened in a robbery in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Santa Ana. Three other people were shot and wounded in the July 11 violence, one of whom remained gravely injured Monday, according to Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. Patt faces a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, robbery and carjacking. If convicted, his case could result in the death penalty or a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
AOL Corp

SC massacre was forgotten by history. Now it’s being recognized for the first time

An Aiken County heritage district this weekend is commemorating eight people who died in little known 1876 racial massacre during the Reconstruction era. The North Augusta-based Hamburg-Carrsville African American Heritage District is holding a three-day event to bring awareness to the Hamburg Massacre and South Carolina history. It will feature panels of prominent South Carolina historians, introductions from local council members, prayer ceremonies, bus tours, music, vendors and film screenings.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
ABC News

ABC News

753K+
Followers
167K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy