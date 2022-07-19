Tidrick back-to-back Montana 200 champion

SECTION 00100 INVITATION TO BID Separate sealed bids for the construction of 4th Avenue W and 2nd Street W Improvements will be received by the City of Polson at 106 1st Street East, Polson, Montana 59860 until 3:00 p.m. local time on Thursday July 26, 2022, and then publicly opened and read aloud in the City of Polson Council Chambers. The project generally consists of: Resurfacing/paving of 4th Avenue West from 1st Street West to 2nd Street West and 2nd Street West from 4th Avenue West to 6th Avenue West, concrete curb and gutter, and traffic control. Complete digital project bidding documents are available by contacting Bill Buxton, City Engineer at 406-890-0507 or at william.buxton@hdrinc.com. There will be a non-mandatory Pre-Bid Conference for all bidders that will be held on July 19, 2022 at 1:00 P.M., local time at the interesection of 4th Avenue West and 2nd Street West. Interested CONTRACTORS are encouraged to attend. Representatives of the Public Works Department and HDR Engineering, Inc. will be present to describe the project and answer questions. CONTRACTOR and any of the CONTRACTOR'S subcontractors bidding or doing work on this project will be required to be registered with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry (DLI). Forms for registration are available from the Department of Labor and Industry, P.O. Box 8011, 1805 Prospect, Helena, Montana 59604-8011. Information on registration can be obtained by calling 1-406-444-7734. All laborers and mechanics employed by CONTRACTOR or subcontractors in performance of the construction work shall be paid Montana Prevailing Wage Rates for Heavy Construction. The CONTRACTOR must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Each bid or proposal must be accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier's Check, or Bid Bond payable to the "City of Polson, MT" in an amount not less than ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid. Successful BIDDERS shall furnish an approved Performance Bond and a Labor and Materials Payment Bond, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount. Insurance as required shall be provided by the successful BIDDER(s) and a certificate(s) of that insurance shall be provided. Bids shall be marked "4th Avenue West and 2nd Street West Improvements". No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled time for the public opening of bids, which is 3:00 p.m. local time on July 26, 2022. Questions shall be directed to Bill Buxton with HDR Engineering by telephone (406) 890-0507 or by email at william.buxton@hdrinc.com. The right is reserved to reject any or all proposals received, to waive informalities, to postpone the award of the contract for a period of not to exceed sixty (60) days, and to accept the lowest responsive and responsible bid which is in the best interest of the OWNER. The CONTRACTOR is required to be an equal opportunity employer. Pubished on July 14th, & July 21st, 2022. MNAXLP.

POLSON, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO