Due to the death of the gunshot victim, the suspect in a fatal attack on Ashley Forest Road in Chapel Hill is now being accused of murder in addition to previous charges. Following the passing of Elyjah Smith, 27-year-old Kemonnie Drequan Eason has been charged with first-degree murder, according to a press statement from the Chapel Hill Police Department. Eason, a resident of Charlotte, was taken into custody by law enforcement on Friday, July 15.

