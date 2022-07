Brooke Lierman, a state legislator from Baltimore, won the Democratic nomination to be the state’s tax collector. She defeated Tim Adams, who is the mayor of Bowie. Republican Barry Glassman, who is the Harford County executive and a former state senator, is running unopposed for the GOP nomination. In addition to being the state’s tax collector, the comptroller is one of three voting members on the state’s powerful Board of Public Works, along with the governor and treasurer.

BOWIE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO