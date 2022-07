You know Green Bay, WI, for Packers football and squeaky cheese curds. This family-friendly Midwest city has lots more surprises in store, though, including great beer, a bustling riverfront boardwalk along the Fox River and a must-visit botanic garden. Housing in Green Bay is well below the national average (nearly 22%!), and the city has one of the largest school districts in the state. Friendly residents, affordable housing and long-standing community traditions, like the farmers market and Packer’s players riding children’s bikes to training camp, all contribute to the great quality of life in Green Bay, helping make it one of the best places to live in the U.S.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO