Savannah, GA

Savannah, GA USA

ifoundaquiltedheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was excited to find this heart. I was with family exploring Savannah,Ga and on our...

www.ifoundaquiltedheart.com

wtoc.com

Renter’s Guide: Why prices are so high around Savannah and where to look

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rental prices are spiking nationwide, and hitting record highs in California, New York and Savannah, Ga. Experts say there are a number of factors driving up rent prices. Rentals have gotten so expensive in the greater Savannah area that some families are being forced to make difficult decisions.
SAVANNAH, GA
country1037fm.com

See Man Remove Gator From Playground With Bare Hands

Kids, we have a new candidate for our unofficial title of “Baddest Man on the Planet.” Look, I believe that most people are not cowardly by nature. That being said, most people don’t VOLUNTEER to put their lives in jeopardy on the spur of the moment. If I happened to come across a place where children could/would play and spotted a 7-foot-alligator chilling in the weeds? I would call authorities to come get it out of the way, and then wait until the deed was done. Not my man here.
SAVANNAH, GA
visitstatesboro.org

Stunt Show Coming to Statesboro This Fall

An adrenaline rush takes the form of a fun-filled afternoon at an event coming to Statesboro this fall, the Zero Gravity Outreach Stunt Show in Luetta Moore Park on October 29, from 12 to 5 p.m. This Zero Gravity Outreach event makes for the perfect afternoon for all thrill seekers...
Rene Cizio

Touring the Wormsloe Historic Site near Savannah

It’s worth visiting the Wormsloe Historic Site for a day trip from Savannah if you like beauty, walking, and history. The site boasts one of the best Live Oak allées in the region and the ruins of the oldest standing structure in Savannah. If that’s not enough to entice you, there are also seven miles of trails to walk, hike, bike or meander.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The weekend is finally on its way and that means getting ready and making plans for what you want to do. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in Savannah to help with your planning needs. Have an event coming up this...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

1 person injured in shooting at Westlake Apartments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are on the scene of a shooting at Westlake Apartments. According to Lt. Chisholm, one person was shot at 8:24 p.m. Thursday night. Police said the victim suffered minor injures and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Stick with WTOC for updates.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
The Daily South

It's Time to Visit Daufuskie, South Carolina—the Little-Known Island Hiding in Plain Sight of Hilton Head

Fans of legendary Southern writer Pat Conroy may be more familiar with Daufuskie Island than they realize. In his 1972 memoir "The Water is Wide," Conroy documents his yearlong experience teaching underserved students on Yamacraw Island. All the stories—as well as his gorgeous descriptions of the wild, largely uninhabited island, are true—and they all took place on Daufuskie Island. More than 50 years later, a lot has changed on Daufuskie Island, but its immense beauty, awe-inspiring landscapes, and relative obscurity have not.
DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, SC
Savannah Tribune

Family Promise Executive Director Katrina Bostick Featured In Essence Magazine

Family Promise of the Coastal Empire Executive Director Katrina Bostick was featured in the current issue of Essence Magazine. The piece is titled, “’It Could Happen to Any of Us’: This CEO Shares How Her Social Work Career Led Her To Fight The Homelessness Epidemic,” and was written by Jasmine Browley. It focuses on the path that led Bostick to her vocation of assisting housing-insecure families while highlighting her achievements with Family Promise since she came on board seven years ago.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Brightside Child & Family Advocacy taking applications for upcoming training program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah’s Brightside Child & Family Advocacy are recruiting and taking applications for their upcoming six-week training program that will start Aug. 18. “The training is to prepare volunteers to become court-appointed special advocates. They will get all of the training they need to have a better understanding of the child welfare […]
SAVANNAH, GA
weddingchicks.com

What Happens When A Social Media Influencer And Football Player Tie The Knot?

With floating floral installations, a custom dress, and a power couple at the helm, this South Carolina soirée isn't your average country wedding. The bride, Makenzie, stunned in a long-sleeve lace gown, and the groom, former football player, Darien, looked dashing in his classic black tux. They kept the color palette modern and neutral with touches of terracotta in the bridesmaids' dresses. Cloud-like clusters of Baby's breath lined the aisle that lead up to one of the coolest levitating floral installations we've ever seen!
GREENVILLE, SC
blufftonsun.com

Hot Spots to chill out in the dog days of summer

For native Lowcountry residents, the next two months are the equivalent of a Northern winter. Even some of the transplants will argue that our extreme temperatures, outdoor conditions and tiny biting creatures are far worse than any amount of snow that needs shoveling. But for most, it is a minor...
BLUFFTON, SC
AOL Corp

Savannah, Ga., clergy demand mayor’s resignation, dash cam video in police killing of Black man

“I don’t know what city they’re living in,” Mayor Van Johnson said of the protesters, “but police reform is something we’re doing every day.”. Georgia activists, community members and clergy are calling for the resignation of Savannah Mayor Van Johnson in the wake of the police killing of Saudi Arai Lee, a Black man who was shot by a Savannah police officer on June 24.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police in Bluffton investigating shooting at Oscar Frazier Park

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Police in Beaufort County say one person was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. at Oscar Frazier Park. According to Bluffton Police, the victim was taken to the hospital, treated and released. Police tell WJCL an arrest has been made in the case but could not immediately provide additional information.
BLUFFTON, SC

