Savannah, GA USA

With floating floral installations, a custom dress, and a power couple at the helm, this South Carolina soirée isn't your average country wedding. The bride, Makenzie, stunned in a long-sleeve lace gown, and the groom, former football player, Darien, looked dashing in his classic black tux. They kept the color palette modern and neutral with touches of terracotta in the bridesmaids' dresses. Cloud-like clusters of Baby's breath lined the aisle that lead up to one of the coolest levitating floral installations we've ever seen!
