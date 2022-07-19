Forest Lake#Mn Usa

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mspmag.com

A $15 Million Listing on Lake Minnetonka

Where to start talking about (or looking at) the $15.2 million listing that just went on the market on Lake Minnetonka? Perhaps the private peninsula with nearly 1,700 footage on Wayzata Bay? Or the two kitchens (because everyone needs a secondary catering kitchen, right?) which were finalists in a kitchen design contest? Or possibly the panoramic lake views from nearly every room?
MINNETONKA, MN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Apple Valley, MN USA

Found my heart on the way home from a great day at my new job. Life has been so hard but in the last few months everything has been looking up and this heart was an extra reminder that good things are still yet to come. 🙂
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina looks to restore native ecosystem at shuttered golf course

A rendering of native habitat restorations planned in the Fred Richards Park Master Plan. Courtesy of the City of Edina. Edina voters will be asked to consider a local option sales tax on the ballot in November that, if approved, would generate millions for improvements at city parks, including the restoration of native habitat at a former golf course.
EDINA, MN
iHeartRadio

Cougar Spotted Prowling Minnesota Neighborhood

A Twin Cities teenager recently saw a cougar in his neighborhood, according to Bring Me The News. Andrew Pastrana of Shakopee was heading home from Dairy Queen with his siblings and cousin at about 9:30 p.m. when he spotted a a coyote and stopped to take a look. When he turned around to head towards home, he spotted another animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Spring Circle. He snapped a picture of the animal, which he believed was another coyote.
SHAKOPEE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Three Minnesota Resorts Just Named as 10 Best In Midwest

If you're looking to spend time at some of the best resorts in the Midwest, you don't even have to leave Minnesota. Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes (actually, it's 11,482 lakes, but who's counting) it's not a shock that there are also a lot of resorts that are located here, especially up north and along Minnesota's North Shore of Lake Superior.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.5 The Walleye

A Town In Minnesota Is Making It Illegal To Smoke In Your Car

I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Stillwater, MN USA

I had just gotten home and noticed an item on the road next to my property line. The item was like something that a child would have. It had a string on it so I hung it in one of my bushes so if the person was walking by again perhaps they would see it. The next day I noticed a different item in its place, the quilted heart ❤️. It’s something I need right now, a blessing for sure.
STILLWATER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Deadly Motorcycle Crash Near Faribault (Update)

Update 7-20-22 12:54 p.m. The State Patrol crash report identified the motorcyclist as 47-year-old William Barfknecht. The report indicates he was not wearing a helmet and it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in causing the crash. Previous version: Lonsdale, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man is the victim...
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

What's causing the steep gas price drop in certain Minnesota towns?

HASTINGS, Minn. -- Gas prices are thankfully falling. The average price per gallon in Minnesota is about $4.50. But some parts of the state are already well under $4.What's causing the steep price drop in certain towns? Good Question. Jeff Wagner tries to figure out what's fueling this mystery.From M&H gas station in Hastings, to the Holiday station across the street, the good vibes are flowing just as fast as the fuel.On the top ten list of cheapest gas prices in Minnesota, six locations are in or near Hastings -- at a range of $3.68 to $3.88 a gallon. That's...
HASTINGS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

This Minnesota City On List of Top 10 Best Places to Live in 2022.

It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Summer is the best time to move if you are planning a move. Why is it the best? Because you can get acquainted with your neighborhood before it's too cold to hang out in the great outdoors, also, if you have kids, they can be between schools, and start in a new school at the beginning of the year.
MINNESOTA CITY, MN
KARE 11

Help thirsty trees during this heat wave

MINNEAPOLIS — Homeowners across the Twin Cities metro and Minnesota are watching their lawns and wringing their hands as a relatively dry summer and short-term heat wave turn their carefully coiffed lawns from deep green to toasty brown. Well, there's another living thing that is increasingly thirsty and needs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kelo.com

Some Minnesota cities banning THC edibles, for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

37-year-old man killed in crash on Highway 169 in Champlin

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 37-year-old man was killed after his vehicle rolled into a ditch during a crash on Highway 169 in Hennepin County. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday when a 58-year-old female in a Toyota RAV 4 lost control of her vehicle after she clipped another car.
CHAMPLIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blueberries are bountiful this summer in Minnesota

STILLWATER -- This summer heat is scorching lawns across the state, but just adding a little water leads to the flourishing of at least one fruit. "For growing blueberries, we could use a lot more moisture, so we've had to water a lot," said Summer Joy Kuehn, owner of Blueberry Fields of Stillwater. "But got good sunshine which means we have had a lot of blueberries."And a lot of people taking advantage of it. "There are only so many beautiful summer months in Minnesota, so what can you do to get outside, do what we haven't done yet this summer and just...
STILLWATER, MN

