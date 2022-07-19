Florence, CO USA

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after two bodies were found in Fremont County recently. Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper was able to share some details about the case. According to Sheriff Cooper, his office received a call at about 9 p.m. on Saturday after two bodies were found about eight miles up County Road 67 in the Phantom Canyon area. The area is northeast of Cañon City. Very few details on the victims were made public other than one was a male and one was a female.

FREMONT COUNTY, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO