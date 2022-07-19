Florence, CO USA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs park rangers are urging hikers to not short-cut or go off designated trails at all local parks. 11 News walked Red Rock Canyon Open Space with park rangers, who year after year see new rouge trails, which are man-made routes caused by hikers short-cutting or going off designated trails.
This is no made up fish tale. This is the story of a young man who went fishing with his brother and Dad and with the first cast into the water, he hit the jackpot. According to 11 News down in Colorado Springs, Jeff Werner, the boy's Dad reached out to them to let them know about the incredible catch that initially was thought to be a simple snag.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing person. 34-year-old Patricia Shearer was last seen on June 28, 2022 at the Springs Rescue Mission on Las Vegas Street on the south end of Downtown Colorado Springs. If anyone has information regarding Shearer’s whereabouts or […]
Cañon City’s Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival has come a long way heading into its 13th annual edition this weekend. The festival Friday and Saturday at Centennial Park along the Arkansas River is a fundraiser for the city and organizations that assist with river beautification and recreation growth. Chris...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Panorama Park is set to reopen on August 20, 2022. The City of Colorado Springs said that Panorama Park has been undergoing the largest neighborhood park renovation in city history. “Our thanks to Trust for Public Land for co-leading with the community the master planning...
A mountain bike playground is about ready for its anticipated debut on Colorado Springs' southwest side. City officials are expected to be on hand for a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 2 at the Cresta Pump Track, said Cory Sutela, executive director of Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates. His nonprofit spearheaded...
COLORADO SPRINGS — Mid-July storms in Southern Colorado have resulted in a series of small lightning-caused wildfires. The fires in rural areas remained small because they were spotted early. “We have a ton of lighting in our area and a big reason for it is we’re up right next...
COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual Pikes Peak PrideFest will take place in Colorado Springs on Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The following road closures will be put into place starting on Friday, July 22:. 1 p.m. Friday –...
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after two bodies were found in Fremont County recently. Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper was able to share some details about the case. According to Sheriff Cooper, his office received a call at about 9 p.m. on Saturday after two bodies were found about eight miles up County Road 67 in the Phantom Canyon area. The area is northeast of Cañon City. Very few details on the victims were made public other than one was a male and one was a female.
COLORADO SPRINGS — This weekend is the 2022 Pikes Peak Pride Festival in downtown Colorado Springs, but before that you can participate in a special event on Friday to kick off all the festivities. Kathy Stults, Development Officer at Rocky Mountain Women’s Film, and Liss Smith, Communications Manager for...
COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’re hoping to find a new fur-ever friend, you’ll definitely want to meet Molly!. Molly is a 5-year-old terrier mix that came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region as a stray. They say she’s a sweet dog that loves to play. She’s housebroken and already knows commands such as “sit” and “shake”!
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A female lion was fatally injured while being introduced to a newly acquired male companion at the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama, officials said Tuesday. Akili, who was born in 2005 at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and had been at the Birmingham Zoo since 2007, couldn't be saved after being injured by a lion named Josh, who had been at the zoo since April.
Zerorez of Colorado Springs has created a carpet cleaning solution that is scientifically proven to clean better than any other formula. Shane Karren, the co-owner of Zerorez, joined Keni Mac on Loving Living Local to explain what that means for the longevity of your carpet!. Also, don’t miss out on...
PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman won $3 million thanks to a non-winning scratch ticket!. According to the Colorado Lottery, Teanna went to the lotto headquarters in Pueblo to collect a batch of scratch tickets on Wednesday. While turning in her tickets, she won big through the “second chance drawing” of a non-winning scratch ticket.
Two bodies were recovered Saturday in the Phantom Canyon area, according to authorities. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Land Management confirmed Thursday they are jointly investigating the case. Sheriff Allen Cooper said his department is assisting with the investigation since it is in the BLM...
Did you see the movie "National Lampoon's Vacation"? If you saw the movie, then you most certainly know who Cousin Eddie is. Do you recall his house in Kansas? Well, it's not in Kansas, it's actually in Colorado, and you can drive by it. Cousin Eddie and his whole "fam...
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking the public for help with identifying a bank robbery suspect. Video of the suspect can be viewed at the top of this article. The robbery was carried out on Thursday at about 10 in the morning at the US Bank in the 1100 block of Bonforte Blvd.
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed part of Highway 24 northeast of Falcon on Tuesday. At about 5:30 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure of westbound Highway 24 in the area of Judge Orr Road. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash involved...
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young wants to put more than $500 million in cash and valuables back into the pockets of people across Colorado. $65 million in unclaimed property belonging to just Colorado Springs residents is sitting inside a vault at the Colorado Office of the Treasury.
While fans are anxiously awaiting the next season of Stranger Things, they can fill the void at this hidden bar in Colorado. Allusion Bar in Colorado Springs will have you running up any hill to check out their newest pop-up theme, Hawkins VS The Upside Down, from the popular Netflix series, Stranger Things.
