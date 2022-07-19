ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, CO

Florence, CO USA

ifoundaquiltedheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKris and Ralfr were out early on the river trail today while I...

www.ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Comments / 0

 

KKTV

‘It’s a never-ending battle’: Colorado Springs park rangers urge hikers not to short-cut or go off designated trails

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs park rangers are urging hikers to not short-cut or go off designated trails at all local parks. 11 News walked Red Rock Canyon Open Space with park rangers, who year after year see new rouge trails, which are man-made routes caused by hikers short-cutting or going off designated trails.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
New Country 99.1

Colorado Kid Lands Fish Almost As Big As Him From A Lake

This is no made up fish tale. This is the story of a young man who went fishing with his brother and Dad and with the first cast into the water, he hit the jackpot. According to 11 News down in Colorado Springs, Jeff Werner, the boy's Dad reached out to them to let them know about the incredible catch that initially was thought to be a simple snag.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman missing from Springs Rescue Mission since June 28

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing person. 34-year-old Patricia Shearer was last seen on June 28, 2022 at the Springs Rescue Mission on Las Vegas Street on the south end of Downtown Colorado Springs. If anyone has information regarding Shearer’s whereabouts or […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Panorama Park is reopening in Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Panorama Park is set to reopen on August 20, 2022. The City of Colorado Springs said that Panorama Park has been undergoing the largest neighborhood park renovation in city history. “Our thanks to Trust for Public Land for co-leading with the community the master planning...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Florence, CO
KKTV

Homicide investigation underway in Fremont County after 2 bodies were found in Phantom Canyon

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after two bodies were found in Fremont County recently. Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper was able to share some details about the case. According to Sheriff Cooper, his office received a call at about 9 p.m. on Saturday after two bodies were found about eight miles up County Road 67 in the Phantom Canyon area. The area is northeast of Cañon City. Very few details on the victims were made public other than one was a male and one was a female.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

Molly’s our Pet of the Week!

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’re hoping to find a new fur-ever friend, you’ll definitely want to meet Molly!. Molly is a 5-year-old terrier mix that came to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region as a stray. They say she’s a sweet dog that loves to play. She’s housebroken and already knows commands such as “sit” and “shake”!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Female lion born in Colorado was killed by new male companion at Birmingham Zoo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A female lion was fatally injured while being introduced to a newly acquired male companion at the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama, officials said Tuesday. Akili, who was born in 2005 at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and had been at the Birmingham Zoo since 2007, couldn't be saved after being injured by a lion named Josh, who had been at the zoo since April.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KKTV

Colorado mom wins $3 million thanks to a ‘second chance’

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman won $3 million thanks to a non-winning scratch ticket!. According to the Colorado Lottery, Teanna went to the lotto headquarters in Pueblo to collect a batch of scratch tickets on Wednesday. While turning in her tickets, she won big through the “second chance drawing” of a non-winning scratch ticket.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WANTED: Bank robbery suspect sought in southern Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking the public for help with identifying a bank robbery suspect. Video of the suspect can be viewed at the top of this article. The robbery was carried out on Thursday at about 10 in the morning at the US Bank in the 1100 block of Bonforte Blvd.
PUEBLO, CO

