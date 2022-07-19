Grand Rapids, MN USA

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIX 108

Have You Seen These Big, Unique Birds Outside This Minnesota Dairy Queen?

Outside a Dairy Queen in a small Minnesota town, you'll find a unique experience and some fun bird watching. My aunt lives in Brainerd and growing up, I would always spend a week there in the winter and a week in the summer. My parents and her would always meet in McGregor since it was the halfway point between there and Duluth. I would personally love it because of the unique experience they have at the Dairy Queen in McGregor.
MCGREGOR, MN
KROC News

Drug Bust in Northern Minnesota Uncovers Drugs, Rifle

PINE RIVER -- A drug bust in northern Minnesota turned up illegal drugs and an assault rifle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday deputies conducted a traffic stop near Pine River. A small amount of methamphetamine, heroin and ammunition was found. A follow-up search warrant was used at...
PINE RIVER, MN
New Nursing Home Coming to Crosby

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center (CRMC) announced today plans to build a state-of-the-art, multi million-dollar nursing home on the Heartwood Senior Living Community campus in Crosby. Ground will be broken for the new 45,000-square-foot nursing home as an additional wing on the Heartwood campus across Highway 210 from CRMC’s main campus...
CROSBY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Pair arrested following drug bust in central MN

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest following a drug bust in Cass County, MN. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened on July 16 when deputies pulled over a vehicle and found meth, heroin and ammunition in the vehicle. Authorities later got a search warrant...
FARGO, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Carlton; Cook; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake; Lake of the Woods; Roseau; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CARLTON COOK ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE LAKE OF THE WOODS ROSEAU ST. LOUIS
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
businessnorth.com

Family medicine specialist Joey Lopac joins Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic

After 13 years working in various roles with Essentia Health, Joey Lopac is excited to join the Essentia Health-Hibbing Clinic as an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in family medicine. “I chose to stay with Essentia because of its mission and values,” said Lopac. “I have...
HIBBING, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Construction begins July 18 on Highway 1 in Effie

EFFIE, MN-- Road work is set to begin on Monday, July 18, on a section of Highway 1 in Effie. The impacted section will include nearly 17.5 miles from 0.1 miles west of North Bass Lake Rd to the east junction of Highway 65. Construction will include Culvert repair and...
EFFIE, MN
KOOL 101.7

St. Louis County Drug Bust Nets More Than A Pound Of Fentanyl

More than a pound of fentanyl is off the street thanks to the smart detective work of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department and the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF). During a traffic stop on July 18, three individuals were arrested on drug charges stemming from the vehicle that was traveling from the Chicago area to the Iron Range.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Itasca County woman charged with murder, arson

A woman from Ball Club, Minnesota has been charged with murder and arson. Itasca County officials say 42-year-old Crystal Marie Wilson has been charged with Second Degree Intentional Murder and First Degree Arson. The maximum penalty for the most severe charge is 40 years in prison. The incident happened on...
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
