New Baden, TX USA

Nearly every adult, especially parents, would enjoy a place to escape to with refreshing water to swim in, multiple bars serving yummy cocktails, and absolutely no children allowed. There's only one place in Texas where you can find all of these amenities at the same place and it's called The...
Whereas there’s no scarcity of wonderful barbecue joints in Texas’ massive cities, it’s value driving a number of miles — or hours — to discover the state’s tastiest locations that lie past the main vacationer facilities. These pitmasters and cooks are serving destination-worthy smoked meat (and sides!) in locales that vary from a small desert intersection to the Rio Grande Valley. So, wherever you’re touring from, curate the proper Texas artist highway journey playlist and buckle up, since you’ve acquired some critical bucket-list consuming to do.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed during a motorcycle crash in central Texas Tuesday afternoon. Pamela Casey, 45, of Abilene, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 36 near FM 60 in Burleson County, Texas, around 3:00 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A statement from the Walker County Office of Emergency Management on July 19, stated that the Nelson Creek Fire was 80% contained, although crews would likely remain on the scene until the following week to monitor the situation.. The Nelson Creek Fire broke out north of...
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Are you currently on a job hunt for full-time or part-time work?. Amazon is now hiring Fulfillment Warehouse Associates for the Waco facility. More than 700 Fulfillment Warehouse Associate positions will be available. You can be apart of the grand-opening team and join them...
BRYAN, Texas — Sheree Boegner reported that she dropped off her truck at a repair shop in Bryan, Texas on June 2, and the next day, it was stolen. A short time later, the truck was found in a small ditch in a nearby neighborhood after Boegner was informed the vehicle had been stolen.
WALKER COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters continue Tuesday to battle a large fire in Walker County. What started Monday afternoon as 100 acres burning, is now being called the Nelson Creek Fire. The Texas A&M Forest Service said about 1,852 acres have burned so far and at last check, is...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three years after losing his Navy ring, 80-year-old Wayne Barnett was reunited with it in the parking lot where it was found. It was all thanks to David Stuart who found the ring and created a post on Facebook asking for help finding its owner. The...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has been growing at a fast rate, adding several new commercial and residential spaces to the community. Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen, the latest restaurant chain to call College Station home, opens Tuesday. The Houston based restaurant chain hosted a soft...
According to a Facebook post from the Texas Area IX FFA, a chapter member from the Normangee, Texas FFA passed away in a car crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Madison County. Two other FFA members from the same school were injured in the one-vehicle accident. Officials with the...
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a major accident in the area of South General Bruce Drive and southbound Interstate 35. Police say that drivers can expect lane closures and delays, and are urged to seek alternate routes. FOX 44 will have more information...
The Temple Police Department recovered a deceased male from Temple Lake Park on Wednesday, July 20. According to a news release, officials discovered the body after finding the owner's vehicle beforehand. Officers were dispatched at 9:09 a.m. in response to a white Nissan Versa submerged under water at Temple Lake...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - James Robert Vanhouten, the suspect arrested after two missing McGregor girls were located in Georgetown, has been charged with trafficking in addition to the initial charge of harboring runaway minors. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday also announced detectives with the Human Trafficking and Child...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating threats that have been made toward Sanderson Farms, according to a tweet from BPD. KBTX confirmed the threats involve workplace violence by a person who identifies themselves as a former employee. Police said threats had been circulating on social media Thursday afternoon.
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 35-year-old woman has been brought back to Bell County to face charges of cruelty to animals, accused of leaving three dogs locked in a house without adequate food or water. Katherine Lynn Schilling was arrested in Gainesville in Cooke County, Texas on a warrant...
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The triple-digit heat is causing a shortage of water for local fire departments--not the water they need to fight fires and save property, but the water they need to save themselves. ”Every first-responder organization, especially the volunteer fire departments, are needing water,” said Luke Rawlings, President...
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Fire Department crews are responding to a grass fire at the Waco Regional Airport, near the gun range. The crews are responding to the 7900 Block of Karl May Drive. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.
BELLMEAD, Texas — Freya Murray has raised her children in the same house for almost seven years. They all loved and hoped to stay in the Bellmead house for a while, but that is no longer possible. On Monday she received a notice that her rent would increase from...
Comments / 0