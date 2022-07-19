ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

KCCI.com

'Rail bikes' attraction opens in Boone Thursday

BOONE, Iowa — Iowans will get a chance Thursday to go on a ride that's the first of its kind in the Midwest. KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh got to try it out earlier this month. Rail Explorers is taking over some of Boone's tracks for a new attraction. The Boone Railroad goes right over part of the Des Moines River Valley known as Bass Point Creek High Trestle.
BOONE, IA
KCCI.com

Fire chief: Fully engulfed house fire in Iowa was arson

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A vacant house that went up in flames Wednesday in Fort Dodge has been ruled arson by the city's fire chief. Firefighters were called to 502 N. 17thSt. at 7:32 a.m. for a report of a house fire. When crews arrived, they found flames coming...
FORT DODGE, IA
kwbg.com

Boone County Hospital Announces Staffing Change

BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Hospital is happy to announce that Malarie Bender, PA-C, is providing care in the Wound and Hyperbaric Center. She has replaced Melinda Altman, PA-C, who moved to Wisconsin to be closer to family. Malarie received her Physician Assistant Degree from St. Ambrose University, Davenport. She...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Sheriff’s Report

(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests between July 3 and July 18. John Todd Prichard, age 28, of Portsmouth, was arrested July 3 after a traffic stop near Fir Road and F32. Prichard was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI 1st and Speeding.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Carroll, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Man Sentenced For Illegal Possession Of Firearms/Ammunition

A Carroll man accused of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition was sentenced to probation after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to Carroll County District Court records, the charges against 38-year-old Shelby Joseph Norman stem from an Aug. 19 interaction with the Carroll Police Department that revealed Norman had a 9mm pistol on his person despite being barred from doing so due to prior convictions. Officers arrested Norman on Nov. 23, and he was found with multiple shotgun shells in his pocket, which he was also prohibited from possessing. Norman initially faced two class D felony charges, but he pled guilty to a single count as part of the plea agreement. Norman was placed on probation for three years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services in lieu of a five-year prison sentence. Norman’s prior criminal history includes a willful injury causing bodily injury conviction and domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon in 2016 out of Clarke County District Court.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Vail Man Faces Felony Charge For Shattering Stone Slab At Carroll Business

A Vail man faces a felony charge in Carroll County District Court for allegedly destroying a slab of decorative stone owned by a local business. Court documents show 24-year-old Roman Corado-Mauricio was issued a summons to appear on July 9 for second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, in connection to a May 7 report of vandalism in the 900 block of E. Highway 30. A Carroll Police Department affidavit alleges Corado-Mauricio was intoxicated while walking through the Irlbeck Precision Surfaces property when he violently shook a stone slab without cause, causing it to shatter. Damage to the piece was estimated at well over $1,500. Corado-Mauricio’s preliminary hearing is slated for Thursday, July 28. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.

