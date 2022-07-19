BOONE, Iowa — Iowans will get a chance Thursday to go on a ride that's the first of its kind in the Midwest. KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh got to try it out earlier this month. Rail Explorers is taking over some of Boone's tracks for a new attraction. The Boone Railroad goes right over part of the Des Moines River Valley known as Bass Point Creek High Trestle.
The planned sale of an Iowa nursing home chain is in doubt again as the owner moves to close three of the 10 facilities and the federal government seeks payment of $2.1 million owed to taxpayers. The sale involves eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities owned by QHC...
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A vacant house that went up in flames Wednesday in Fort Dodge has been ruled arson by the city's fire chief. Firefighters were called to 502 N. 17thSt. at 7:32 a.m. for a report of a house fire. When crews arrived, they found flames coming...
In the early morning hours of May 21st a family received a terrifying awakening when a car came crashing through their front door into their living room. Now, a man faces several charges stemming from the events that led up to and following that crash. According to Iowa court documents,...
BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Hospital is happy to announce that Malarie Bender, PA-C, is providing care in the Wound and Hyperbaric Center. She has replaced Melinda Altman, PA-C, who moved to Wisconsin to be closer to family. Malarie received her Physician Assistant Degree from St. Ambrose University, Davenport. She...
(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests between July 3 and July 18. John Todd Prichard, age 28, of Portsmouth, was arrested July 3 after a traffic stop near Fir Road and F32. Prichard was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with OWI 1st and Speeding.
BOONE, Iowa — Boone resident Lori Harvey is still mourning the loss of her husband Thomas, who lost his battle with cancer in April. Last month, she says a letter arrived at their home addressed to him. And it read that he owed Iowa Workforce Development $467 in overpaid...
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council approved $500,000 towards new research that involves giving selected Iowans up to $500 a month. 110 people will be selected for the project and receive funds for two years. Researchers from Mid-Iowa Health Foundation are looking for low-income residents from...
A Carroll man accused of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition was sentenced to probation after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to Carroll County District Court records, the charges against 38-year-old Shelby Joseph Norman stem from an Aug. 19 interaction with the Carroll Police Department that revealed Norman had a 9mm pistol on his person despite being barred from doing so due to prior convictions. Officers arrested Norman on Nov. 23, and he was found with multiple shotgun shells in his pocket, which he was also prohibited from possessing. Norman initially faced two class D felony charges, but he pled guilty to a single count as part of the plea agreement. Norman was placed on probation for three years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services in lieu of a five-year prison sentence. Norman’s prior criminal history includes a willful injury causing bodily injury conviction and domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon in 2016 out of Clarke County District Court.
A Vail man faces a felony charge in Carroll County District Court for allegedly destroying a slab of decorative stone owned by a local business. Court documents show 24-year-old Roman Corado-Mauricio was issued a summons to appear on July 9 for second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, in connection to a May 7 report of vandalism in the 900 block of E. Highway 30. A Carroll Police Department affidavit alleges Corado-Mauricio was intoxicated while walking through the Irlbeck Precision Surfaces property when he violently shook a stone slab without cause, causing it to shatter. Damage to the piece was estimated at well over $1,500. Corado-Mauricio’s preliminary hearing is slated for Thursday, July 28. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
