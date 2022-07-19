ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Dog Pretending To Sleep on Owner's Pillow Has Internet in Stitches

A video of a cheeky dog pretending to be asleep while lounging on its owner's pillow has gone viral on TikTok, where it received 2.8 million views at the time of writing. The video posted on the TikTok account of the dog call Wilma, which has received at least 541,000 comments, was shared along with a caption saying: "She's taking the actual piss [frustrated face emoji]."
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Cypress Crossings, a New Community of Popular Ranch-Style Homes in Oakley, California

OAKLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Cypress Crossings, a new community of popular ranch-style homes in Oakley, California. Cypress Crossings is located just south of East Cypress Road and close to Highway 4, providing easy access to the major employment centers in San Francisco’s East Bay. Cypress Crossings is near shopping, dining and entertainment at The Streets of Brentwood and AMC ® Brentwood and just a short drive to outdoor recreation, including boating and water sports at the San Joaquin Delta, hiking and biking at Mount Diablo State Park and Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve, and golfing at Brentwood Golf Club. Cypress Crossings is located within the Oakley Union Elementary School District and Liberty Union High School District. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005074/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Cypress Crossings, a new community of popular ranch-style homes in Oakley, California. (Graphic: Business Wire)
OAKLEY, CA
PC Gamer

How to get fishing bait in Raft

You may be happy with regular fish, but you'll need rare ones for the trading post. Figuring out how to get bait in Raft isn't that straightforward. If you've recently dived into Redbeet Interactive's seafaring survival game, you'll know that the first few hours are spent trying to collect as many resources as you can and trying to keep yourself nourished, all while trying to fend off the attentions of a persistent shark.
HOBBIES
One Green Planet

Adorable Dog in Chile Interrupts International Soccer Match and Demands Belly Rubs

This adorable dog in Chile interrupted an International soccer match and demanded belly rubs from players and referees. The pup ran on the field in the 36th minute at La Granja stadium in Curicó during a match between Chile and Venezuela’s national women’s teams. The excited black dog got rubs from the Chilean goalkeeper and a referee before running to the other end of the field and back. The dog continued to try to get some more belly rubs near the sidelines before eventually being carried off by a Chilean player.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy