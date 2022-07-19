ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low turnout, divided electorate, Democrats turned Republicans

Cover picture for the articleIn Baltimore, the takeaway on a low-key primary whose results won’t be finalized for days: “It’s an important election and no one is showing up.”. At a polling place in Locust Point, asked what’s on their mind on this primary day, almost every voter buttonholed said pretty much the same...

rockvillenights.com

Dan Cox wins GOP nomination for Maryland governor as Donald Trump hands foe Larry Hogan an embarrassing defeat

Dan Cox will be the 2022 Republican nominee for governor in Maryland, based on election results at this hour, with 2048 out of 2074 election day precinct vote totals counted so far. Gov. Larry Hogan was handed a doubly-embarrassing defeat, as Cox was endorsed by Hogan's likely 2024 presidential election rival Donald Trump, and Hogan's endorsee Kelly Schulz was rejected by a majority of Republican voters statewide. Wes Moore has a comfortable lead in the crowded Democratic race at this hour.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Mail-in ballot counting starts in Maryland. What does that mean?

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Campaigns across the state will be watching closely Thursday as local election boards start counting tens of thousands of mail ballots. In several close races across...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pastor P.M. Smith weighs in on voting results: 'The vote was for change'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's primary election brought change from state leadership to the city. Lifelong Baltimore resident and pastor P.M. Smith joined FOX 45 News to weigh in on the results. As of Thursday morning, Ivan Bates leads the race for Baltimore City State's Attorney. "55 years, you change...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore elections judges misplaced 12 thumb drives with results, but most have been found, director says

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's election director reported a dozen thumb drives with results from Tuesday's primary were misplaced, but most of them have been located. Armstead Jones, elections director for the Baltimore City Board of Elections, said staffers have recovered all but three or four.Each ballot scanner has a thumb drive -- no different than the ones people uses in their computers -- to store vote data, and judges are supposed to return the drives at the end of the night.But officials realized several were not turned in. On Wednesday morning about 8 a.m., workers in the board's warehouse started checking all...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland voted on Tuesday and many results from 2022’s primary election are still coming in. In race for governor, Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (56.2%) led the Republican charge, defeating the Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (40.3%).  On the Democrats’ side, Wes Moore (36.7%) leads Tom Perez (27.4%). In the race for Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski (84.2%) defeated Adam Reuter (15.8%) on … Continue reading "Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race" The post Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Republican candidate Kelly Schulz hopes to carry on legacy of former boss, Gov. Hogan

EDGEWATER, Md. -- Well it's a bit of a proxy war, with former President Donald Trump endorsing one Republican candidate for governor, Del. Dan Cox, and Gov. Larry Hogan endorsing another, former commerce secretary Kelly Schulz.We met up with Schulz on Tuesday as she greeted voters in Glen Burnie.She served as both labor and commerce secretary under Hogan's administration and believes her experience sets her apart.Her policy proposals focus on public safety, decreasing inflation and opening more charter schools across the state."I've been able to get the job done in the past," she said. "I have a success record, whether I was in the House of Delegates, representing my district in Frederick County, or at the Department of Labor or Department of Commerce. We've been able to get good things done for hard-working Marylanders." Schulz also plans to tackle economic issues, with a main focus on the gas tax and inflation. "We're talking about lower taxes for retirees, small businesses, first-time home buyers, and make sure our economy is strong in Maryland," she said.Schulz is an opponent of abortion, but she said nothing will change with abortion rights on her watch.Cox declined multiple interview requests from WJZ.
EDGEWATER, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore elections officials locate 12 flash drives containing votes

Baltimore Board of Elections Director Armstead Jones said the flash drives that were unaccounted for earlier Wednesday have been found. This comes after Jones said elections officials were looking for 12 flash drives. The drives go into scanning machines and keep a digital record of the vote. WBAL-TV 11 News...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2022 election results: Baltimore City State's Attorney Democratic primary

WBAL-TV 11 News, the WBAL-TV mobile app and WBALTV.com are your home for late-breaking coverage for Commitment 2022 Maryland Primary Election results. As numbers first started coming in to the 11 Newsroom, Democratic challenger Ivan Bates held an early lead over incumbent Marilyn Mosby, who was in second, and challenger Thiru Vignarajah, who was in third.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BMore for Ukraine Festival

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a celebration of communities to support the country of Ukraine in its time of need. Secretary for the Baltimore-Odesa Sister Committee Slava Kuperstein shares more about the BMore for Ukraine Festival.
BALTIMORE, MD

