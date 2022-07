DHS and Public Health Madison & Dane County are offering free COVID-19 testing to an unspecified Dane County business following the news. “To date, this variant has not been seen in wastewater samples from other areas of the state,” a DHS spokesperson wrote. “It has also not been seen in samples collected from people. Health officials do not believe this variant is spreading in the community. The additional testing is being done to identify whether this variant is causing an infection in any of the people who work in the area.”

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO