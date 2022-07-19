THE METHOD ON FILM: WANDA / FIVE EASY PIECES

Julianne Moore is set to head up the 2022 Venice International Film Festival jury. The Oscar-winning actress was revealed as jury president of the 79th edition of the festival Friday, alongside an international assortment of fellow jurors that includes Argentinean director, writer and producer Mariano Cohn, whose last film Official Competition, starring Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas, premiered in Venice last year; Italian filmmaker and 2013 David di Donatello debut director winner Leonardo Di Costanzo; French director Audrey Diwan, whose 2021 film Happening won the Golden Lion in Venice in 2021; Iranian actress and A Separation star Leila Hatami; Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go novelist Kazuo Ishiguro; and Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen, whose feature The Candidate won seven Goya awards in 2019.
