School of Nursing and Health Professions offers an advancement program for licensed Registered Respiratory Therapists

The McCracken County Schools police force is planning to reclassify itself as a school-based law enforcement agency (SBLEA) to align with recent Kentucky legislation. House Bill 63 amended KRS 158.441 to expand the jurisdiction of school resource officers to campus-adjacent roads and other buildings used for school functions. The reclassification of the agency also means officers’ certification will now last until they retire or are decertified, whereas it was previously renewed every four years.

