Leader Russo statement after Ohio Supreme Court rules gerrymandered congressional map unconstitutional

 3 days ago

COLUMBUS – House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) issued the following statement today after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled the latest congressional map unconstitutional. “This ruling is justice for Ohioans who voted...

NBC News

Ohio Supreme Court strikes down state's congressional map

Ohio's Supreme Court on Tuesday sent legislators back to the drawing board, giving them 30 days to redraw new congressional maps using data from the 2020 census. If the state legislature cannot come up with new maps in 30 days, the task will fall to the Ohio Redistricting Commission, a group of seven officials including the governor and the secretary of state.
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
TheDailyBeast

Jim Jordan Quietly Deletes Tweet Calling 10-Year-Old’s Abortion a ‘Lie’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) quietly scrubbed a tweet he posted Tuesday that branded the story of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel out of Ohio for an abortion a “lie.” After the alleged perpetrator was arrested Tuesday and appeared in court Wednesday, Jordan deleted the tweet but offered no apology or acknowledgement. Instead, he tweeted that the alleged rapist should be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” In his original tweet, he re-tweeted a statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who had also suggested the rape was a hoax, and wrote, “Another lie. Anyone surprised?” The tweet was re-tweeted by the House GOP Judiciary Committee. Yost issued a statement Wednesday acknowledging that the horrific incident appeared to be true.
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
US News and World Report

Ohio Rape Shows How a Story Can Spread Faster Than Facts

NEW YORK (AP) — It took only four paragraphs in a regional newspaper to ignite a media conflagration over abortion that in two weeks engulfed President Joe Biden, the partisan press and some of the country's top news organizations. In the center of it all: a 10-year-old rape victim,...
Ohio Capital Journal

After raising doubts about rape victim, AG’s office won’t say if he supports abortion law

Now that one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the United States is in effect in Ohio, some of the state’s Republican leaders don’t seem to want to discuss it. Consider Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. He rushed to court on June 24 just after Roe v Wade was overturned to implement the Ohio law, […] The post After raising doubts about rape victim, AG’s office won’t say if he supports abortion law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Axios Columbus

Ohio 10-year-old's abortion isn't a rare exception

Data: Ohio Department of Health;  Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe story of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel to Indiana to receive an abortion has drawn international attention to Ohio’s new abortion restrictions.It’s also illuminating a little-discussed fact: abortions during childhood aren't that rare, explains the New York Times.What’s happening: Every year, hundreds of minors receive abortions statewide, per the latest Ohio Department of Health data.In 2020, 52 Ohioans younger than 15 did — an average of one girl per week. Why it matters: As elected officials consider stricter abortion bans, the case has reignited debates about exceptions for...
thecentersquare.com

Survey: Ohio betters say legal gambling important

(The Center Square) – Ohioans are already making plans to place their bets on sporting events, even though legal sports betting will not begin in the state until January, according to a new survey. The process for legal betting began June 15 with the state’s first application window. Betting...
