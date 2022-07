According to a report by Dapp.com, the global NFT market grew by more than 2,500% in 2020. The report shows that the total value of NFT transactions reached $250 million in 2020, up from just $10 million in 2019. Fast forward just two years and the global NFT market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52.5% from now to 2025. This rapid growth can be attributed to a number of factors, including the increasing popularity of NFTs as a way to collect and trade digital assets, the launch of major NFT platforms such as Ethereum-based Decentraland and Wax, and the growing interest from traditional investors and brands. As the NFT market continues to grow and mature, we can expect to see even more innovation and adoption in the space.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO