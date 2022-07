However, the boost in special education funding is not likely to increase, in any material way, the amount or scope of programs and services students with disabilities will receive next school year. That is because the additional quarter billion dollars will offset what districts already spend from their general funds to cover these services. By freeing up these existing resources, districts across the state will be able to redirect these general fund dollars to other priorities. Or not spend the money next year at all, but put it into their savings.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO