Chicago, IL

5411 N Winthrop Avenue #506

bhhschicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRehabbed 1BR / 1BA in the heart of Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood - available now! The building is professionally...

www.bhhschicago.com

bhhschicago.com

1671 Kiowa Drive #103

LUXURIOUS PLACE TO LIVE IN NAPERVILLE!! REMODELED UNIT, NEW WINDOWS, DOORS, FLOORING, BATHROOMS, KITCHEN-CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BACKSPLASH. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH MODERN COLORS. CENTRALLY LOCATED, CLOSE TO NAPERVILLE DOWNTOWN, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, TRAIN STATION, 203 SCHOOL DISTRICT. RENT INCLUDES HEAT AND WATER PLUS A ONE CAR GARAGE.WELCOME HOME!!! Requirements at least 620+ credit score, good income, renters' insurance, $40 application fee per adult.
NAPERVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

407 N Elizabeth Street #103

This HUGE 2,665 sqft newly renovated brick and timber loft in Chicago's hot Fulton Market District offers dramatic open living space reminiscent of a Hollywood movie studio! A virtual oasis after being cooped up during Covid, this huge, extra-wide space offers ample room for live, work, and play! Features include 15' 7" tall timber ceilings, exposed brick walls, oversized windows, and refinished hardwood floors. An entertainer's dream, the brand new white eat-in kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, tons of storage, a dry bar, and a pantry closet. This home offers incredible flex space including two bedrooms, two full baths, a family room, and two dens/home offices. The lofted primary bedroom suite has a stunning new bath with a Restoration Hardware vanity, a "wet room" with a shower and freestanding tub, and 3 large closets. The 2nd bedroom is fully enclosed with a skylight and large closet. The second full bath is also brand new! Other features include in-unit laundry and a parking space (P-13) in a gated lot on site. Additional parking may available for rent from another unit owner. Located in popular Fulton Market, 407 Elizabeth is conveniently near some of the city's trendiest restaurants as well as the Loop, West Loop, Greektown, and so much more. The Blue, Pink & Green CTA lines, Metra trains, and the expressway are all close by! Immediately available!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

151 BARRYPOINT Road #A

One of Riverside's most sought-after rental opportunities! A beautifully renovated 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome in Riverside's historic First Division. Exquisitely appointed throughout with open floor plan, high ceilings, 1st floor family room, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with island & granite countertops. Sun room, primary suite, full basement with laundry, garage plus extra outdoor parking space. Hardwood floors throughout, rear porch. Steps from Swan Pond, the Riverside Swim Club, the Riverside Library and the Metra station and a short walk to the award-winning schools and the restaurants and shops on Burlington and Quincy Streets. A Must See!
RIVERSIDE, IL
bhhschicago.com

9368 GOLF Road #1B

2 BED ROOM 1 BATH ROOM CONDO FOR RENT IN DES PLAINES! BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & READY TO MOVE-IN FIRST FLOOR SPACIOUS 2-BR UNIT. 2 WINDOW/WALL A/C UNITS. LARGE & FULLY APPLIANCED EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ TABLE SPACE, CERAMIC FLOOR, AND PANTRY CLOSET. LARGE LIVING ROOM W/ SLIDERS TO CONCRETE PATIO WITH COURTYARD VIEWS. NEW BATH. LARGE BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. LOTS OF CLOSETS SPACE AND NEWER PERGO FLOORING IN ENTIRE UNIT. ADDITIONAL STORAGE & LAUNDRY ON THE MAIN LEVEL. TENNANT PAYS ELECTRICITY. ASSIGNED/MARKED PARKING SPACE. LOCATED NEAR PARK, SCHOOLS, GOLF MILL MALL, I-294, O'HARE AIRPORT, HOSPITAL, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, PACE BUS STOP #208 AND MORE.... FOLLOW COVID19 PROTOCOL. LISTING AGENT TO RUN CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK UP REPORT. 1 MONTH PAYSTUBS, COPY OF THE ID AND APPLICATION ALL NEEDS TO BE EMAILED IN PDF FORMAT TO THE LISTING AGENT.
DES PLAINES, IL
bhhschicago.com

2919 N HARLEM Avenue #211

Secure condo complex with elevator, east side of Harlem between Diversey and Belmont. 2 bd/2 bth condo, master bedroom with private bath. In-unit washer/dryer, indoor heated garage space and storage, huge *rare* balcony for outdoor entertaining and dining. Unit does not face Harlem Ave, quiet and private. Freshly painted, newly installed luxury vinyl plank flooring. 1-month security deposit required. Non-refundable credit check $85. Move-in $175, move-out $175. Tenant doesn't pay heat and water.
CHICAGO, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Mariano's in Chicago's South Loop sells for $52.4M

A Mariano's Fresh Market grocery store property in Chicago's South Loop sold for more than $52 million, real estate firm Newmark said Tuesday, demonstrating the strong market value for supermarket real estate. An undisclosed purchaser acquired the property from a New York-based private family office investor for $52.4 million, Newmark...
CHICAGO, IL
matadornetwork.com

A Visual Guide To Every Building in the Chicago Skyline

Chicago’s skyline has not always been filled with gleaming skyscrapers. The Great Chicago Fire in 1873 wiped out most of the city, displacing one-third of its residents. Though a tragedy, the fire led to improved building materials and fire codes, which paved the way for the age of the skyscraper.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3378 Ravinia Circle

Available Immediately ~ Move in ready ~ 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2 car garage and finished lower level which can be used as an office, e-learning, second family room, possibly another bedroom, hobby room, etc ~ Updated bathrooms with new vanities, faucets, mirrors, lighting and flooring. New carpet ~ Newly refinished hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, stairs and powder room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Sliding door from the breakfast area leads to the balcony. Located in District 204 schools. Located in Ogden Pointe townhome community close to shopping, Costco, Fox Valley Mall, Whole Foods, Rt 59, Metra Station, restaurants and Showplace theatre !! Pictures are from prior to the past tenant moving in.
AURORA, IL
CHICAGO READER

Sun, sand—and segregation

So, a bicyclist walks up to a beach on the North Shore. It’s hot, he’s been riding, he just wants to put his feet in the cool Lake Michigan water that he can see sparkling behind a booth and a prominent “beach pass required” sign. A hapless kid with a summer job is manning the booth.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

9826 Sayre Avenue #10

Beautiful 1 bed apartment on the 2nd floor comes with balcony, ceramic kitchen with custom cabinets, ceramic in bathroom, and laminate wood floors in living room and bedroom. HUGE BEDROOM! Chicago Ridge Mall 5 blocks down the street. Rent includes: Heat, Cooking Gas, Water, Garbage, Sewer Tenant Pays: ComEd.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
rtands.com

Third track construction ready to begin in Chicago suburb

Geneva, Ill., has been waiting for a third rail to be constructed for quite some time, and officials said the project should begin next month. The third track on the Union Pacific/Metra West Line will start at Kress Road in West Chicago and end at Peck Road in Geneva. The 6-mile line will be 20 ft south of existing tracks.
CHICAGO, IL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Chicago in 2022

Chicago is a fantastic place to eat out because of the vast array of restaurants serving cuisines from across the globe. An increasingly popular option is sushi restaurants, as more people than ever fall in love with the cooking style, ingredients, and flavors of Japanese cuisine. Finally, where can you get the best sushi in Chicago if you are eating out in the city? There is something for everyone, regardless of whether you prefer a casual sushi restaurant or a fine dining sushi restaurant. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Chicago in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago car thieves are targeting this make of vehicle on the South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert Wednesday after 18 cars were stolen from one South Side neighborhood in the past month. In each incident, Hyundai vehicles were stolen after their owners parked them at various locations in Chatham. Owners of the vehicles have reported their cars missing from...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Chicago Ponders Eliminating 5 A.M. Bars Licenses Downtown

Last year, arguing it was a way to reduce crime, Chicago rolled back alcohol sales at stores, meaning customers could no longer buy six-packs of beer or bottles of wine past midnight. The mandate, coupled with staffing difficulties that led businesses to reduce operating hours has dented the city’s reputation as a late-night haven.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

1801 INDIAN HILL Lane

BRAND NEW CARPET AND NEW PAINT FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN A QUITE AREA & AN OPEN REAR VIEW, 3 BEDROOM, 2.1 BATH, 9 FT. CEILINGS ON 1ST FLOOR, KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER. LARGE LIVING ROOM, VAULTED CEILING MASTER BED W/ PRIVATE BATH W/SEP SHOWER, SOAKING TUB, LARGE WALK IN CLOSET, 2 MORE BEDROOM FACING SUNNY SOUTH WITH OPEN VIEW, LAUNDRY ROOM W/ LOOKOUT WINDOWS, CLOSE TO 100+ STORES, TRAIN STATION, 88, NO PET, NO SMOKING, CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT THAT IS SAVING OVER $150 A MONTH.!
AURORA, IL
bhhschicago.com

1816 Elmwood Avenue #2

Renovated second floor 2 bedroom unit in Berwyn. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 1 garage parking space included! Heat included! Only pay for electricity. Ready for occupancy 8/1. Application required for each applicant over 18. No pets. Move-in fee applies.
BERWYN, IL
oakpark.com

The CTA is in crisis

I start by saying I do understand the Chicago Transit Authority’s staff shortages and resource difficulties. That said, it’s very clear that, to get riders back, CTA must police its transit facilities, particularly its trains. I can’t tell you how many friends and family are anywhere from disgusted to extremely fearful riding on CTA trains right now. Trust in CTA’s system is fast disappearing.
CHICAGO, IL

