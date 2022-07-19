ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

1560 Normantown Road #1560

bhhschicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article*Beautiful End Unit* 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths and 2 Car Garage....

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bhhschicago.com

1671 Kiowa Drive #103

LUXURIOUS PLACE TO LIVE IN NAPERVILLE!! REMODELED UNIT, NEW WINDOWS, DOORS, FLOORING, BATHROOMS, KITCHEN-CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BACKSPLASH. FRESHLY PAINTED WITH MODERN COLORS. CENTRALLY LOCATED, CLOSE TO NAPERVILLE DOWNTOWN, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS, TRAIN STATION, 203 SCHOOL DISTRICT. RENT INCLUDES HEAT AND WATER PLUS A ONE CAR GARAGE.WELCOME HOME!!! Requirements at least 620+ credit score, good income, renters' insurance, $40 application fee per adult.
NAPERVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

9368 GOLF Road #1B

2 BED ROOM 1 BATH ROOM CONDO FOR RENT IN DES PLAINES! BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED & READY TO MOVE-IN FIRST FLOOR SPACIOUS 2-BR UNIT. 2 WINDOW/WALL A/C UNITS. LARGE & FULLY APPLIANCED EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ TABLE SPACE, CERAMIC FLOOR, AND PANTRY CLOSET. LARGE LIVING ROOM W/ SLIDERS TO CONCRETE PATIO WITH COURTYARD VIEWS. NEW BATH. LARGE BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. LOTS OF CLOSETS SPACE AND NEWER PERGO FLOORING IN ENTIRE UNIT. ADDITIONAL STORAGE & LAUNDRY ON THE MAIN LEVEL. TENNANT PAYS ELECTRICITY. ASSIGNED/MARKED PARKING SPACE. LOCATED NEAR PARK, SCHOOLS, GOLF MILL MALL, I-294, O'HARE AIRPORT, HOSPITAL, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, PACE BUS STOP #208 AND MORE.... FOLLOW COVID19 PROTOCOL. LISTING AGENT TO RUN CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK UP REPORT. 1 MONTH PAYSTUBS, COPY OF THE ID AND APPLICATION ALL NEEDS TO BE EMAILED IN PDF FORMAT TO THE LISTING AGENT.
DES PLAINES, IL
bhhschicago.com

5S634 Columbia Street

Don't miss out on this great North Naperville home for rent! This home has been completely renovated! New kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Beautiful Brazilian hand scraped hardwood floors. Finished basement. Large private fenced yard with barn, generous sized deck, hot tub and balcony from master bedroom. Credit & background check required for all applicants. NO cats. 1 dog acceptable w/ additional $500 non refundable deposit. 1 year lease required. Home available August 15.
NAPERVILLE, IL
bhhschicago.com

151 BARRYPOINT Road #A

One of Riverside's most sought-after rental opportunities! A beautifully renovated 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome in Riverside's historic First Division. Exquisitely appointed throughout with open floor plan, high ceilings, 1st floor family room, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with island & granite countertops. Sun room, primary suite, full basement with laundry, garage plus extra outdoor parking space. Hardwood floors throughout, rear porch. Steps from Swan Pond, the Riverside Swim Club, the Riverside Library and the Metra station and a short walk to the award-winning schools and the restaurants and shops on Burlington and Quincy Streets. A Must See!
RIVERSIDE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naperville, IL
Business
Naperville, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
City
Naperville, IL
bhhschicago.com

407 N Elizabeth Street #103

This HUGE 2,665 sqft newly renovated brick and timber loft in Chicago's hot Fulton Market District offers dramatic open living space reminiscent of a Hollywood movie studio! A virtual oasis after being cooped up during Covid, this huge, extra-wide space offers ample room for live, work, and play! Features include 15' 7" tall timber ceilings, exposed brick walls, oversized windows, and refinished hardwood floors. An entertainer's dream, the brand new white eat-in kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, tons of storage, a dry bar, and a pantry closet. This home offers incredible flex space including two bedrooms, two full baths, a family room, and two dens/home offices. The lofted primary bedroom suite has a stunning new bath with a Restoration Hardware vanity, a "wet room" with a shower and freestanding tub, and 3 large closets. The 2nd bedroom is fully enclosed with a skylight and large closet. The second full bath is also brand new! Other features include in-unit laundry and a parking space (P-13) in a gated lot on site. Additional parking may available for rent from another unit owner. Located in popular Fulton Market, 407 Elizabeth is conveniently near some of the city's trendiest restaurants as well as the Loop, West Loop, Greektown, and so much more. The Blue, Pink & Green CTA lines, Metra trains, and the expressway are all close by! Immediately available!
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

9826 Sayre Avenue #10

Beautiful 1 bed apartment on the 2nd floor comes with balcony, ceramic kitchen with custom cabinets, ceramic in bathroom, and laminate wood floors in living room and bedroom. HUGE BEDROOM! Chicago Ridge Mall 5 blocks down the street. Rent includes: Heat, Cooking Gas, Water, Garbage, Sewer Tenant Pays: ComEd.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
bhhschicago.com

770 Skokie Boulevard #814

Luxury Living in the Northshore with front door staff awaiting your arrival! Welcome to this beautiful pool terrace view 1BED + STUDY! Must see the state of the art design and finishes, Full Size W/D, SS appliances in unit as well as the on site Fitness Center, Yoga Studio, Golf Simulator, Outdoor Pool, Event Space, Common Area/Workspace, Heated/Secured/Enclosed Garage Parking and many, many more amenities! Convenient shopping just steps away! Mariano's, dry cleaners, restaurants, and more! ***$99 Security Deposit***
SKOKIE, IL
97ZOK

This Popular Shopping Mall Named One Of The Best In Illinois

If you love shopping and always looking for the perfect shopping center to spend all your money, I think I found the place for you. One of my most toxic traits is impulse buying. It's not that I purposely do it, but it just sort of happens when I'm at any store. If you brought me to a mall, don't think I'd leave that building empty-handed. I'd have bags on top of bags full of clothes I really don't have room for in my closet!!!
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Appliances#Glass Mosaic#Stainless Steel#Porcelain Tile#Housing List#Granite Counter#Wood Laminated#House
Jake Wells

2022 Stimulus updates for Chicago

hand holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Are you feeling a financial squeeze living in Chicago? If so, you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago have several programs in place to help you out.
CHICAGO, IL
waukegantownship.com

San Filipo Estate Tour

Explore this beautiful Barrington estate, featuring one of the world's finest collections of restored, automatic musical instruments and other turn-of-the-century antiques. We will spend 3 hours with a docent touring the 44,000 square foot estate that holds a world-class collection of antique technological wonders. We will enjoy a delicious lunch at Chessie’s.
WAUKEGAN, IL
foodservicedirector.com

Why foodservice should be nervous about Amazon Fresh

It’s 6:30 a.m. on a Wednesday, about 30 minutes before the grand opening of a new Amazon Fresh grocery store just outside Chicago, and an announcer is working the crowd, telling the hundreds of folks in line to return for lunch or dinner. “Winner, winner chicken dinner,” he repeated....
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend July 22-24, 2022

Delicious food, adventure and classic theatre are at the forefront of things to do this weekend July 22-24. Visit Lake County is ready to “Let The Ride Take You!” Discover unique experiences along the four main routes that make travel possible here in Lake County. You can win...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Jake Wells

Some customers are now reluctant to use self-checkout

people shopping in storePhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Anytime you go shopping, you're probably noticing a common trend. There are more and more self-checkouts at stores and fewer cashiers there to ring up purchases for you. It can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. There are 21 Targets in Chicago alone, the most in the United States. You can staff each store with several cashiers or you can have one area of self-checkouts.
CHICAGO, IL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Mariano's in Chicago's South Loop sells for $52.4M

A Mariano's Fresh Market grocery store property in Chicago's South Loop sold for more than $52 million, real estate firm Newmark said Tuesday, demonstrating the strong market value for supermarket real estate. An undisclosed purchaser acquired the property from a New York-based private family office investor for $52.4 million, Newmark...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Massive dinosaurs and dragons on their way to Chicago

Chicago’s a tough town. But how will residents of our fair city react when confronted with some of the most terrifying creatures our planet has ever known? Find out when Dino & Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, stomps into Chicago for the first time. The interactive event will...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy