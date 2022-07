Black cabinets and white marble weren't on the list when a Kansas City, Missouri, client of designer Laura McCroskey started jotting down the ingredients she envisioned for her renovated kitchen. An avid cook with energetic kids, the homeowner was eyeing function. "She wanted tons of storage, a big sink, a high-performing range, and no-hassle countertops," McCroskey says. "She also wanted a timeless space with a fresh look." In McCroskey's eyes, nothing could be more simultaneously timeless and current than black.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO