ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

850 E 82nd Street #2

bhhschicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNO SECURITY DEPOSIT for well qualified applicants! Beautifully 1 bedroom. Hardwood floors, stainless...

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

How to clean wood floors without damaging them

After living with wall-to-wall carpeting, old laminate and chipped tiles, you're finally living in a new place with beautiful hardwood floors. Congrats! Or, you've been living there for a while and the fact that you're blessed with wood flooring hasn't occurred to you until now — the moment you've realized that you're not quite sure, exactly, how to clean wood floors.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Beige-on-Beige Bathroom Gets a Modern Redo Thanks to Paint and Tile

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Bathrooms from the 1950s and ’60s are known for their pastel (especially pink)-colored tiles, while 1980s bathrooms had shell-shaped sinks, and ones from the 1990s had oak cabinetry, sheet mirrors, and flush-mount fixtures. What will 2020s bathrooms be known for? Sleek tile, framed-edge mirrors, and brass hardware all are among the common trends in some of the most stylish ones.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Deposit#Insurance
homedit.com

Sherwin Williams Window Pane – Light Bluish-Green Paint Color

Sherwin Williams Window Pane is a light bluish-green paint color that brightens any room. The pale hue has a watery quality and a coastal vibe. Moreover, it works in any style of interior. What Color is Sherwin Williams Windowpane?. Sherwin Williams Window Pane (SW 6210) is a very light blue...
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

The Best Hardwood Flooring Installation Companies of 2022

There has been a gradual shift over the last decade or two from carpeted flooring to hardwood flooring as the most popular option for homes. The main reason for this shift is that hardwood is simply easier to maintain for a longer period, so homeowners can enjoy the look and feel of the floors for years to come before having to think about repairs or updates. Hardwood flooring is also available in diverse styles, colors, and textures, providing customers with various options to suit their preferences. Although it’s possible for DIYers to tackle hardwood flooring projects to save on installation costs, it’s always better (and safer) to leave any work pertaining to the home’s semipermanent infrastructure to a professional installation company. Homeowners will want to consider this list of the best hardwood flooring installation companies and take some time to learn more about what to look for in a professional installation service to find the right option for their home.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy