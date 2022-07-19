Baja Inspiration in Surf City

Downtown Huntington Beach has a plethora of restaurants, but there’s always room for one more, especially if it comes courtesy of Sharkeez Restaurant Group. Sandbar Cocina y Tequila opened on June 9 on Main Street, just a couple of blocks from Coast Highway, and has been an instant hit with visitors...
Huntington Beach Surf City Collective is Friday July 22 2022. Family Friendly Event at Huntington Beach Pier. Huntington Beach Surf City Artisan Street Fair is Friday July 22 2022/Saturday July 23 2022/Sunday July 24 2022. Artisans. Musicians. Artisanal Food (To purchase) Surf City Collective is at 9:00am to 6:00pm. Huntington...
May may be National Burger Month, when the sizzling savings crackle at various restaurants, but burger-related deals do have a way of showing up throughout the summer, a season that's pretty much devoted to the hearty, bun-encased, condiment-topped classic. And when a company that boasts a burger-y Golden State backstory...
Pizza is a hotly debated topic and whenever you bring up ‘best pizza’ in a group conversation, you are bound to get 10 different answers from 10 different people. However there are a few pizza places in Orange County that stand head and shoulders above the rest and which we can all objectively agree deserved to be placed on a list of best pizzas. Here are the 8 best pizza that Orange County has to offer.
What's on the menu here in Surf City USA? Burritos for breakfast, sandwiches for lunch, sushi for dinner, and so much more. There’s a restaurant to satisfy every craving, from fine dining establishments and seafood shacks to breweries, coffee shops and burger joints. To help narrow it down, here’s a guide to all the food (and drinks) you have to try in Huntington Beach during your next SoCal getaway.
High surf and rip currents were the watchwords this week as the National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for beaches from San Diego to Ventura counties through Thursday morning. NB Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin was at The Wedge at the end of the Balboa Peninsula on Wednesday and...
When the Sawdust Art Festival held its latest preview night, Laguna Beach residents lined up in excitement to see what the festival had in store for them this summer. The night and morning before the doors opened, carpenter Beak Davis was still hard at work behind the scenes, finishing the construction of many of the festival’s art booths.
The Royce, a high-end wood-fired steakhouse set inside the Langham in Pasadena, reopens for dinner this Friday, July 22, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Behind the stoves is chef Jorge Delgado who is executing a classic chophouse menu complete with wedge salads, roasted bone marrow, and a slew of steaks sourced domestically and internationally.
Owner Scott Browning used his passion for brats to create Pacific Coast Hot Dogs in 1995. Only using fresh ingredients and all-beef franks. Enjoy a regular hot dog with mustard, ketchup, onion, and relish or a BBQ bacon dog. The menu also includes premium shakes and floats. 3438 East Chapman Ave., Orange, https://pacificcoasthotdogs.com/home.
The Los Angeles County All You Can Eat Buffets That Deliver The Best Bang For Your Buck. Top 5 All You Can Eat Buffets In Los Angeles Countyistock. (Los Angeles, CA) - Are you a fan of all-you-can-eat buffets? Well, if you’re in or around Los Angeles County, then here are Yelp's top 5 All You Can Eat Buffets.
July can be so scorchy that finding signs of change, and observing the flow of time and the march of the seasons, can sometimes be something of a challenge. But if you're in Southern California, you can locate those annual rites that tell us August is on approach. It might be the huge sunflowers at local farms reaching full burst-a-tude, or events like a Tomato Tasting Happy Hour, which is yummily popping up in Highland Park.
Hi, my name is Bradyn Wolkoys, and I am a current senior majoring in Strategic and Corporate Communications and minoring in Leadership. I had the opportunity this semester to intern for Gorjana as a Sales Stylist/Operations intern. I intern at the store in Irvine, yet there are 23 other stores, primarily on the West Coast, with the original store location and headquarters in Laguna Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH— Davey’s Locker Sportfishing in Newport had a cool find last month when they pulled up a swell shark while out on a nighttime fishing trip. “This little guy is called a ‘swell shark’,” said a June 16 Facebook post from Davey’s Locker Sportfishing. “If threatened, the shark has an unusual response… it can actually bend its body into a ‘U’ shape, grab its own tail in its mouth, and it can swallow a large quantity of sea water, which makes it swell to twice its normal size. This behavior makes it difficult for a predator to bite or pull out a swell shark from its rocky crevice.” The sharks can reach up to three feet and are found throughout California along the coast of Chile. They are identified by their brown blotches and white spots, which are scattered across their yellow-brown body. The sharks spend their days hiding out in rocky crevices and come out at night to hunt for fish and crustaceans.
Brittany Golden, founder and CEO of IGL Nails in Long Beach, joined us live to discuss the success of her nail business and how she is changing the nail industry. Visit IGL Nails’ website for more information or follow on Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning...
With so many respected dessert shops in Los Angeles, it’s easy to choose a trusted pie or cobbler maker, cake spot, and bakery. But as some businesses consistently nab accolades, South LA bakeries are often overlooked, even though many have been operating for 20 years or more. One historic South Central bakery started churning out baked goods in 1956.
Prices for flights from San Bernardino International Airport (SBD Airport) to San Francisco and Provo, Utah, start at just $39 with Breeze Airways. According to TravelMath, it would cost $101 to drive to San Francisco and $130 to Provo, Utah – and that’s if you’re driving a sedan.
HUNTINGTON BEACH (CNS) - Huntington Beach authorities Monday closed access to the waters off Sunset Beach, between Warner Avenue and Anderson Street, following a shark sighting. A beachgoer flagged a lifeguard between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., saying a shark had been spotted, said Jennifer Carey, a spokeswoman for the...
Southern California features some of the most intriguing history of anywhere in the country and historical fiction author, D.J. Phinney, is sharing it with readers in his Red Car Noir book series. Each book explores some of the most unbelievable historical facts and events through fictionalized, page-turning stories. In real...
