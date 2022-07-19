ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawson Selected on Final Day of 2022 MLB Draft

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee junior shortstop Cortland Lawson was the lone Vol to hear his named called on the third and final day of the 2022 MLB Draft, bringing UT's program-record total to 10. Lawson was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 14th round, joining Trey Lipscomb...

247Sports

Heupel discusses how to eliminate 'fake cramps' by defensive players

ATLANTA — Near the end of his stay Thursday at SEC Media Days, second-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was asked about a couple of proposed rule changes related to officiating. He didn’t have a strong opinion about one of them in particular, but he responded by offering one suggestion that might speed up games in the future.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Heupel expects Vols 'to take a step defensively' in second year

ATLANTA — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel gave the Vols one of the SEC’s highest-scoring offenses last season during his first year with the program, and his track record suggests they’re likely to score plenty of points again this year. But there are still plenty of questions about Tennessee’s defense going into this season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Josh Heupel's got golf ball jokes, too

ATLANTA — Lane Kiffin, as he’s wont to do, has taken advantage of every opportunity to soak in the embrace of the madness that ensued at last season’s thriller between Ole Miss and Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. Kiffin, the former Tennessee and current Ole Miss head coach,...
ATLANTA, GA
utsports.com

Lady Vols Unveil Select Non-Conference Home Opponents

The Tennessee women's basketball program, which is preparing for its highly-anticipated 2022-23 campaign, revealed a handful of select non-conference home opponents Thursday who will appear on the schedule this season. In addition to Virginia Tech, which was previously announced as UT's visiting opponent for the Jimmy V Women's Classic on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Nestled along the Tennessee River near the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Knoxville, TN, is celebrated for its beautiful setting, Southern hospitality, diversified economy, research centers and high-quality health care. Oh, and it’s also known for painting the town orange during football, basketball and baseball season – which means at pretty much any point during the year, you’re likely to see someone rocking the “Power T” and decked out in orange and white. As the home of the University of Tennessee’s flagship campus, this is clearly a college town. Still, with a city population of just under 200,000 and a county-wide population nearing 500,000, Knoxville is also a vibrant metro with plenty of economic opportunities, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Richy Kreme replacing popular Rocky Hill donut shop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Richy Kreme Donuts is coming to Knoxville. In a Facebook post, the business said it received requests for months about opening a second location outside of Maryville. "For months we have received so many messages, phone calls, and emails about Richy Kreme coming to Knoxville. We...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Hometown Spotlight: Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. — It's the East Tennessee city founded on industry and dedicated to "advancing each generation." Before 1910, Alcoa was a tiny Blount County town known as North Maryville. Then the Aluminum Company of America (ALCOA) came to the area and gave it a new name and purpose.
ALCOA, TN
Distractify

Tony Randall and Kris Rochester, the hosts of 'Tony and Kris,' Left WIVK

For five years, listeners of the WIVK-FM in Knoxville, Tenn. had the chance to get their daily dose of spot-on commentary and quality dad jokes just by tuning into the Tony and Kris every morning. Seasoned radio hosts Tony Randall and Kris Rochester manned the broadcasting desk in the early hours, offering a potent blend of shrewd observations and funny remarks. Tony and Kris has been off the air for a while now. What happened?
KNOXVILLE, TN
99.5 WKDQ

Look at All These Fall Festivals Coming to Gatlinburg & East Tennessee

During a recent brutal heatwave, I was already saying OUT LOUD how I was longing for the arrival of fall. I don't like wishing for it so early in July; there's still so much summer left. But hey, high heat and humidity forced my hand. Of course, SINCE then, we've had really nice days that were warm but with far less humidity. And I'll take that all day long.
GATLINBURG, TN
fox17.com

Overnight flooding in Knoxville traps residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) has reported that they assisted residents who were trapped in their apartment due to flooding. KPD provided a video of the 23rd Street area that shows excessive flooding covering the area and submerging vehicles. According to Accuweather, the Knoxville area...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Low-income housing for Knoxville seniors now open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new Knoxville housing development for low-income senior citizens is officially open. The McNabb Center’s Dogwood Springs contains 50 units and it was designed to house low-income senior citizens experiencing difficulties with the aging process. There will be supportive services available to help seniors retain their independence while painting their safety. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Covenant Health acquires West Knoxville proton therapy center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Covenant Health has acquired the Provision CARES Proton Therapy Center in West Knoxville as Provision's parent works to resolve a 2020 bankruptcy. The acquisition was valued at $45.25 million, Knox County property records indicate. The deed was signed Monday and filed in Knox County Register of Deeds Nick McBride's office Tuesday, records show.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Powell family picking up the pieces after trees fall on home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Powell family is recovering after two trees fell on their home Wednesday night during a severe storm. Adam Chitwood told WVLT News he heard the rain, followed by a loud boom. He said he woke up to see a tree coming right for him and his family.
POWELL, TN

