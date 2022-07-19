ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colo. GOP Delegation: ‘NO’ to Same-Sex, Interracial Marriage

By Colorado Pols
coloradopols.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Colorado Republican Congresspeople Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck, and Doug Lamborn all voted ‘NO’ on legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. In a robust but lopsided debate, Democrats argued intensely in favor of enshrining marriage equality in federal law, while Republicans steered clear of openly rejecting gay marriage. Instead leading...

www.coloradopols.com

CNN

Opinion: Ted Cruz's stance on same-sex marriage raises a huge red flag

(CNN) — "Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure." These famous words from Abraham Lincoln in the 1863 Gettysburg Address during the Civil War filled my head when I heard GOP Sen. Ted Cruz slamming the 2015 US Supreme Court decision that recognized same-sex marriage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
deseret.com

How did Utah’s GOP congressmen vote on a bill to write same-sex marriage into law?

Utah’s four Republican congressmen joined all House Democrats in passing a bill Tuesday that would write same-sex marriage into law. In all, 47 GOP House members crossed party lines in the bipartisan 267-157 vote for the Respect for Marriage Act. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, said the majority opinion of...
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Voices: Two unexpected Senators have become the most useful people in Congress due to a new vote on same-sex marriage

Rob Portman of Ohio and Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin could not be more different Senators.Rob Portman is a mild-mannered pro-business Cincinnati Republican who served as director of the Office of Management and Budget in George W Bush’s administration. His 2016 re-election campaign saw him outperform Donald Trump by 7.7 points, and when he spoke at the White House last year during the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, he also credited Trump along with President Joe Biden.Tammy Baldwin, by contrast, is a pro-labor progressive Democrat in the tradition of Bob LaFollette and Gaylord Nelson. While serving as a Congresswoman,...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex and interracial marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardize other rights criticized by many conservatives. In a robust but lopsided debate, Democrats argued intensely and often personally in favor of enshrining marriage equality in federal law, while Republicans steered clear of openly rejecting gay marriage. Instead leading Republicans portrayed the bill as unnecessary amid other issues facing the nation. Tuesday’s election-year roll call, 267-157, was partly political strategy, forcing all House members, Republicans and Democrats, to go on the record. It also reflected the legislative branch pushing back against an aggressive court that has raised questions about revisiting other apparently settled U.S. laws. Wary of political fallout, GOP leaders did not press their members to hold the party line against the bill, aides said. In all, 47 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Minnesota

House passes same-sex marriage bill, with 47 Republicans voting in favor

Washington — The House on Tuesday passed the Respect for Marriage Act, which would protect marriage equality by repealing the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and providing federal protections for same-sex and interracial couples.The bill passed 267-157, with 47 Republicans joining every Democrat voting in favor of the bill. Congressional Democrats mounted the legislative response this week to a concurring opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas suggesting that Supreme Court decisions involving access to contraception and same-sex marriage should be reconsidered, with lawmakers holding votes on a pair of bills that aim to address concerns that more rights could be rolled back.While the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

House Passes Bill to Protect Marriage Equality

The Democrat-led House voted to pass the Respect for Marriage Act bill on Tuesday, which would recognize same-sex marriages at the federal level. The legislation would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act of 1996, which defines marriage as being between a man and a woman. The latter was struck down in 2015 with a court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges that made same-sex marriage a right under the 14th Amendment, but the 1996 act is still in the books.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Local congressmen split on party lines over Respect for Marriage Act

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With bipartisan support, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the Respect for Marriage Act to protect same-sex and interracial marriage.As political editor Jon Delano reports, it's an issue that divided local members of Congress along party lines.When five Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices overturned a woman's right to choose an abortion, saying it should be a state decision, it seemed to undermine the constitutional basis for other privacy rights like contraception, interracial marriage and same-sex marriage."We found out that even though justices when applying for the job said they were not going to do certain things, when they...
PITTSBURGH, PA
