Mariners defeat Rangers to win their fourteenth straight game

ATLANTA (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw six dominant innings, only to surrender homers to Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia in a stunning outburst that carried the Atlanta Braves to a 8-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. The reigning World Series champions resumed their winning ways following the All-Star break, getting six shutout innings from Charlie Morton and a sudden dose of long ball after looking totally overmatched by Ohtani (9-5) much of the night. Mixing all of his pitches to near perfection, the Japanese superstar faced only one batter above the minimum through the first six frames, surrendering a double to Austin Riley leading off the second. Ohtani struck out 11, marking the fifth straight game in which he’s fanned double figures, and only went to three balls on two hitters. After throwing just 71 pitches — 53 of them for strikes — Ohtani appeared to run out of steam in the seventh.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO