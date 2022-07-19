Mariners defeat Rangers to win their fourteenth straight game
By Eren Kilic
getmoresports.com
4 days ago
The Mariners have a 14-game winning run going into the All-Star break. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, only three clubs have ever entered the All-Star break with an ongoing double-digit victory streak:...
ATLANTA (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw six dominant innings, only to surrender homers to Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia in a stunning outburst that carried the Atlanta Braves to a 8-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. The reigning World Series champions resumed their winning ways following the All-Star break, getting six shutout innings from Charlie Morton and a sudden dose of long ball after looking totally overmatched by Ohtani (9-5) much of the night. Mixing all of his pitches to near perfection, the Japanese superstar faced only one batter above the minimum through the first six frames, surrendering a double to Austin Riley leading off the second. Ohtani struck out 11, marking the fifth straight game in which he’s fanned double figures, and only went to three balls on two hitters. After throwing just 71 pitches — 53 of them for strikes — Ohtani appeared to run out of steam in the seventh.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nelson Velázquez does not like hitting against position players. Maybe he’ll feel a little better now – especially after such a rare accomplishment in Cubs history. Velázquez hit two late homers – including a ninth-inning drive off Phillies backup catcher Garrett Stubbs – and drove in five runs, Seiya Suzuki and Willson Contreras also went deep and Chicago routed Philadelphia 15-2 on Friday night. Velázquez replaced Rafael Ortega in the eighth and hit a pinch-hit, two-run shot off JoJo Romero. With the Cubs ahead by nine runs, Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson sent Stubbs to the mound in the ninth. Velázquez connected for his second home run in as many innings, a three-run shot to left field off Stubbs that made it 13-1. Two batters later, Suzuki cleared the wall in center with a two-run drive.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yandy Diaz hit a three-run double, Drew Rasmussen allowed one run over five innings and the Tampa Bay Rays returned from the All-Star break with a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Diaz capped a four-run fourth inning with his...
