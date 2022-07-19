ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

U-invented medical tech to be commercialized

By Lisa Potter
utah.edu
 3 days ago

Eliksa Therapeutics, a regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for a range of debilitating diseases, announced today it has launched with investments from the University of Utah (U) and Militia Hill Ventures (MHV) to develop and commercialize multiple clinical programs using the regenerative medicine technology developed at the U....

attheu.utah.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Tobias Kind, Leader in Computational Metabolomics, Joins Enveda Biosciences

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Enveda Biosciences, a pioneer in small molecule drug discovery using machine learning and metabolomics to harness the potential of natural products, today announced that Tobias Kind, Ph.D., will join the company’s industry-leading data science team as Research Fellow. Dr. Kind is one of the world’s most respected and highly cited researchers in computational metabolomics and natural products research. He will play a key role in driving continued data science innovation for Enveda’s drug discovery platform and the company’s leadership in metabolomics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005814/en/ Enveda Biosciences today announced that Tobias Kind, one of the world’s most respected computational metabolomics researchers, is joining the company’s industry-leading data science team as Research Fellow. (Photo: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Scientists are growing billions of stem cells on the ISS to help humans travel to other planets

Scientists have put stem cells on the International Space Station to explore whether they will grow better in zero gravity.These cells would potentially be able to generate nearly any other kind of cell, possibly unlocking the potential to make treatments for diseases while off-planet.The experiment is the latest research project that involves shooting stem cells into space. Some, like this one, aim to overcome the terrestrial difficulty of mass producing the cells. Others explore how space travel impacts the cells in the body. And some help better understand diseases such as cancer.“By pushing the boundaries like this, it’s knowledge and...
TRAVEL
Smithonian

Scientists Just Sent Two Batches of Stem Cells Into Space

This past Saturday, a spacecraft carrying over 5,800 pounds of cargo docked at the International Space Station (ISS) carrying a number of science experiments, including a couple transporting bits of human life. The spacecraft delivered two batches of human stem cells, as reported by Laura Ungar for the Associated Press (AP). Researchers will observe how the cells behave in zero gravity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Industry
Local
Utah Business
Salt Lake City, UT
Business
State
Utah State
Nature.com

A metagenomic DNA sequencing assay that is robust against environmental DNA contamination

Metagenomic DNA sequencing is a powerful tool to characterize microbial communities but is sensitive to environmental DNA contamination, in particular when applied to samples with low microbial biomass. Here, we present Sample-Intrinsic microbial DNA Found by Tagging and sequencing (SIFT-seq) a metagenomic sequencing assay that is robust against environmental DNA contamination introduced during sample preparation. The core idea of SIFT-seq is to tag the DNA in the sample prior to DNA isolation and library preparation with a label that can be recorded by DNA sequencing. Any contaminating DNA that is introduced in the sample after tagging can then be bioinformatically identified and removed. We applied SIFT-seq to screen for infections from microorganisms with low burden in blood and urine, to identify COVID-19 co-infection, to characterize the urinary microbiome, and to identify microbial DNA signatures of sepsis and inflammatory bowel disease in blood.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy