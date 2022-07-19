U-invented medical tech to be commercialized

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Enveda Biosciences, a pioneer in small molecule drug discovery using machine learning and metabolomics to harness the potential of natural products, today announced that Tobias Kind, Ph.D., will join the company’s industry-leading data science team as Research Fellow. Dr. Kind is one of the world’s most respected and highly cited researchers in computational metabolomics and natural products research. He will play a key role in driving continued data science innovation for Enveda’s drug discovery platform and the company’s leadership in metabolomics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005814/en/ Enveda Biosciences today announced that Tobias Kind, one of the world’s most respected computational metabolomics researchers, is joining the company’s industry-leading data science team as Research Fellow. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0