He's only given sneak peeks at his relationship with his girlfriend, but Joe Budden's romance was put on full display just hours ago. The media mogul and reality star's life has been in the spotlight for nearly a decade after he joined Love & Hip Hop all those years ago, but at the time, Budden was with ex-girlfriend Tahiry Jose. Later, he began dating Erica Mena's ex Cyn Santana, and their evolution was well-documented in the series. The pair would welcome a son and Budden would go on to propose during his podcast, but four months later in 2019, the couple called it quits.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO