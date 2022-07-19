Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs Voted Early! You Can Too

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will host a Get Out the Vote BBQ with special guest United States Senator Marsha Blackburn. The BBQ will take place on July 29, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Barn Event Center located at 2700 W. Emory Road in Powell, TN. RSVP here.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Planning Alliance is asking citizens to email the county commission to vote against Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ zoning ordinance proposal. The community group posted to Facebook on Monday, July 18 alerting residents of the proposal and calling them to act...
Seven inches of rain have fallen in the Powell area and parts of Anderson County since storms began overnight. A Flood Warning is in effect for Anderson and Knox Counties until 2:30 this afternoon. Some areas affected are North Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Oliver Springs, Halls, Norris, Powell, Andersonville and...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new Knoxville housing development for low-income senior citizens is officially open. The McNabb Center’s Dogwood Springs contains 50 units and it was designed to house low-income senior citizens experiencing difficulties with the aging process. There will be supportive services available to help seniors retain their independence while painting their safety. […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) has reported that they assisted residents who were trapped in their apartment due to flooding. KPD provided a video of the 23rd Street area that shows excessive flooding covering the area and submerging vehicles. According to Accuweather, the Knoxville area...
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People in Oak Ridge said their mail was delayed up to a week, causing concern over bills and important documents. “I’m frustrated,” Robert Sexton said. “Just makes ya feel insecure.”. Sexton said he received a package on Friday but no letters or...
TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.
LOUDON, Tenn. — Willie Franklin looked out over his 10 acres of newly purchased land in Loudon. That land is covered in grass and trees, but Franklin envisions a community of a dozen tiny homes next to a chapel, garden, community kitchen and stables for equine therapy. He plans...
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Good news, Blount County residents—Blount County Recycling is now accepting glass. Any size, type or color is accepted and no separation is necessary. Blount County Recycling is asking people to remove lids and trash first, so they won't be mixed in with the glass.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville mom has waited 11 months for a pool contractor to excavate her backyard and install an in-ground pool. She bought the pool liner early last summer, then hired a separate contractor to set it up last August, but the work stopped in November.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said homes were being evacuated due to flooding early Thursday morning. Crews went door to door along Pop Hollow Road to get people to higher ground. This comes after heavy storms and rain in the area. This is a developing...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gov. Bill Lee signed off on the law that states retired teachers in Tennessee can go back to the classrooms while keeping their retirement benefits. The legislation was created to help fill teacher vacancies across the state. The Professional Educators of Tennessee said there are likely...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has been in the spotlight this past week with the firing of a lieutenant, the suspension of a captain, two officers busted for DUIs, plus a number of reported shootings and car break-ins. Police Chief Paul Noel addressed those issues in...
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Teachers made around $52,000 between 2019 and 2020 in Tennessee. Part of that money goes towards buying their own school supplies, filling classrooms with books, pencils, decorations and all kinds of essentials. With rising prices of almost everything, their budgets are stretching thinner. Shana Readel,...
Samuel A. Anderson, a former assistant track coach at Austin East Magnet High School and behavior liaison at Sarah Moore Green Magnet Academy, is accused of having inappropriate contact with at least five different children. The rescue took place on July 19 near Mount LeConte. Horses from unit that pulled...
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Madisonville dad got a new job to make sure he and his wife can take their kids to and from school because they’re not sure if Monroe County Schools will have their bus routes filled. “I don’t know if the school board realizes how...
