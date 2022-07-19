ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs Voted Early! You Can Too

By BHornback
brianhornback.com
 3 days ago

Today at 1 pm, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs cast his Early Vote at the City County Building Early Voting center. "I just cast my vote in the general election for the...

www.brianhornback.com

Comments / 1

WATE

Low-income housing for Knoxville seniors now open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new Knoxville housing development for low-income senior citizens is officially open. The McNabb Center’s Dogwood Springs contains 50 units and it was designed to house low-income senior citizens experiencing difficulties with the aging process. There will be supportive services available to help seniors retain their independence while painting their safety. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Overnight flooding in Knoxville traps residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) has reported that they assisted residents who were trapped in their apartment due to flooding. KPD provided a video of the 23rd Street area that shows excessive flooding covering the area and submerging vehicles. According to Accuweather, the Knoxville area...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson

TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

Blount County Recycling now accepting glass

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Good news, Blount County residents—Blount County Recycling is now accepting glass. Any size, type or color is accepted and no separation is necessary. Blount County Recycling is asking people to remove lids and trash first, so they won't be mixed in with the glass.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Homes evacuated due to flooding in Anderson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said homes were being evacuated due to flooding early Thursday morning. Crews went door to door along Pop Hollow Road to get people to higher ground. This comes after heavy storms and rain in the area. This is a developing...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
