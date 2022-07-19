UM’s Online Addiction Studies Certificate Filling Critical Counselor Shortages

MISSOULA – For University of Montana student Amanda Martinez, the decision to study addiction counseling was both academic and deeply personal. Recovering from drug addiction, Martinez wanted to use her difficult life experiences to help other women struggling with drugs and alcohol and knew she needed training to...
MISSOULA – The University of Montana Alumni Association is proud to announce the four recipients of this year’s Distinguished Alumni Awards. Recipients of the award are individuals who have distinguished themselves in a particular field, bringing honor to the University, the state or the nation. The recipients are respected in their careers and communities. They were nominated by their peers and selected by a committee of UMAA members.
John Siau, the father of David and grandfather of McKenzie Siau who were both viciously slain by 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden last weekend in East Glacier, released a video statement late Wednesday night in which he thanked all those who helped his family through their tragedy. Madden drove his pickup...
MISSOULA - A locally-produced movie about Missoula's evolution after the apocalypse is looking for some local talent — and that could be you!. Producers are currently seeking actors for speaking, background, and stand-in roles in a 99 Productions and Treasure State Studios film “Cuisine De La Pocalypse”. It's a story about New Missoula, ten years after the world as we know it ends.
Grayson Black Eagle dances on stage at Big Sky IndigiFest held in Billings on July 16, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Two events during the weekend in different parts of the state were held to showcase Montana’s diversity and emphasize a state culture that is more diverse than many may suspect.
On the 29th of July, Montana Grit Outdoors and 12 amazing sponsors are bringing "We Are The Bold" to Winninghoff Park Ice Rink and Arena in Philipsburg. We Are The Bold from 406Productions on Vimeo. What is the event?. Montana Grit Outdoors and their sponsors are hosting this event in...
A trip to Montana is sure to be an incredible one, and visiting Missoula is often on the itinerary for a trip to Big Sky Country. It’s a fantastic gateway city to the Missoula Valley, National Forests, mountain ranges, and all of the other amazing sights western Montana has to offer.
Kendrick Richmond moved from South Carolina to Philipsburg to start work at his friend’s dispensary when it opened in June 2021 and had no interest in getting involved in local politics. As a long-time medical marijuana user himself, Richmond came to help people find products that fit their needs...
Big corporate restaurants are creating "Ghost Restaurants" on delivery apps, and it's shady AF. What is a "Ghost Restaurant"? Basically, it's when a big, corporate chain eatery creates a new/fake profile on Doordash, Uber Eats, etc. It's a fake name, but the food is made at the original Restaurant. I found this out last week when I was super hungover and craving a burger. I jumped on Doordash because I'm a terrible adult, and I came across what I thought was a new burger joint here in Missoula. I'm all about supporting locals, especially restaurants. After the pandemic it was, and still, is everything these guys can do to stay in business, so I want to show them some whenever I can. I came across what I thought was a new, local place. The menu and layout looked all new so I decided to give them a try. Their name was "The Burger Den". It was my fault for not even doing the research before I ordered. I came to find out that it was just the local Denny's that had come up with a fake name and profile but was making the food out of their kitchen. They duped me into thinking they were a new local place to grub, and honestly, I was pretty mad. I did a bit of research and they are definitely not the only ones doing this. I hit up Reddit to see if this was a national trend, and sure enough, tons of places are pulling this move. I've listed the local ones here in Missoula that are trying to pull a fast one on ya:
MISSOULA - The Montana Department of Justice reports that 104 people have been missing from Montana for more than a year. However, most people who go missing are found – approximately 98%. Melissa Arnold is one of Montana's missing people. Four years after her disappearance, new developments are keeping...
UPDATE: 8:41 p.m. - July 20, 2022. MISSOULA - Crews are battling a wildfire west of Missoula in the Lolo National Forest. Firefighters have been making bucket drops on the blaze. The Missoula Police Department reports a command center has been established. They are asking the public to not call...
As many as 15 wildfires were burning in Montana on Monday, with four starting in the last 24 hours, according to the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services dashboard. So far, 672 fires have sparked to date this year, a drop from last year’s fire season that saw 1,463 wildland fires that had burned 337,863 acres […]
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department released its annual report for 2021. Police received 52,666 calls for service. Among those, 0.4% resulted in at least one use-of-force action. In 2021, the Missoula Police Department took 2,550 traffic collision reports, which is up from 1,482 in 2020 and 2,196...
Montana is super awesome, obviously. I mean look at the influx of out-of-staters moving here, but do they know about this Montana-themed drinking game?. There are so many cool "Montana-only" things we locals might not even think about, like the letters on the mountains, think the M or L here in Missoula. One we all know is the county numbers on license plates. And why wouldn't we take these Montana-themed goodies and turn them into a drinking game? County license plate trivia is one of my absolute favorites. Here is how it works.
On July 15, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers spoke with Jane Doe, who has an Order of Protection against 35-year-old David Bosler, issued on March 1, 2022, in Missoula County District Court. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “The Missoula Police Patrol Division and Detective Division have been investigating...
MISSOULA - As the City of Missoula dives into its FY ’23 budgeting process, a number of themes have begun to emerge including inflation, material costs, taxation, and a structural imbalance in the budget itself. Five city departments this week are slated to detail their successes from last year...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Helena National Forest officials report warm temperatures and lower humidity levels led to a small increase in fire activity within the fire perimeter of the Moors Mountain Fire on Wednesday. Firefighters observed an uptick in single tree torching, but evening there was little smoke above the...
On July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:07 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a local fast-food restaurant after the manager called 911 to report a female, later identified as an off-shift employee at the restaurant, came inside with a bloody nose and screaming she had been assaulted by her boyfriend.
STEVENSVILLE - The Ravalli County Attorney's Office is filing several felony and misdemeanor charges against former Stevensville Mayor Brandon Dewey, accusing him of theft and "official misconduct" while he was in office. The filing by County Attorney Bill Fulbright comes after the Town of Stevensville launched an investigation into the...
