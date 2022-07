The Cherokee County School District is seeking applicants for several newly opened Special Education – Elementary School teacher jobs for the upcoming school year! These positions offer competitive compensation packages with outstanding benefits, a balanced school calendar, a wonderful work environment and caring team, and opportunities for professional development and advancement. Join the #CCSDfam & apply now: visit www.cherokeek12.net and click Jobs @ CCSD. Questions? Contact CCSD Recruiter Lindsay.Bowley@cherokeek12.net and 770.704.4256.

JOBS ・ 1 DAY AGO