Hazleton, PA

Joe Maddon’s golf tournament returns to Valley Country Club to benefit HIP

By Kevin Carroll
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
Joe Maddon shows off his new Joe Maddon’s Maddon Family Pasta Sauce in a briefing with the press before Tuesday’s golf tournament. The proceeds from sales of the pasta sauce will go toward the Hazleton Integration Project, a community-based effort that seeks to unite the different cultures and backgrounds of the residents of Hazleton. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

SUGARLOAF TWP. — Ballplayer, World Series-winning manager, charity golf tournament organizer — now Joe Maddon could add “pasta sauce salesman” to his resume.

It’s all for a cause that Maddon and his Respect90 foundation have been championing for years, as all proceeds from the Joe Maddon’s Maddon Family Pasta Sauce will go toward the Hazleton Integration Project.

The announcement was part of Tuesday’s “Try Not To Suck in the Valley” golf tournament at Valley Country Club in Sugarloaf Township, a tournament founded by the Respect90 foundation with the aim of raising funds for the Hazleton Integration Project, as well.

“We’re starting to sell these today, it’s a different way to raise funds for our foundation,” Maddon said at a press conference before the tournament’s noon shotgun start, holding a jar of the sauce. “As we move forward, we’ll continue to try and find different ways to raise money and support HIP.”

The Hazleton Integration Project is a community-based effort that seeks to unite the people of many different cultures who call Hazleton home.

A chief focus of the Project, founded in 2011, is the upkeep of the Hazleton One Community Center, which hosts a variety of educational, athletic and cultural activities and program at little or no cost to the participants.

Joining Maddon at the country club on Tuesday were five graduates of the Project, young adults who came up through the programs offered at the Community Center and are now excelling in their pursuits.

“We established HIP with the thought that eventually we would be able to help a bunch of young people like the folks standing over there now,” Maddon said. “It absolutely validates the original concept we had. … We wanted to bring the Anglo and Hispanic communities together because we knew the only way this town would prosper once again was to absorb our Hispanic brothers and sisters.”

One of the graduates present on Tuesday, 19-year-old Richermy Batista, is currently in her sophomore year at East Stroudsburg University, where she’s studying political science with a concentration in public administration.

“I practically grew up there, it’s like my second home,” said Batista, who came to the United States from the Dominican Republic when she was in second grade, of HIP and the Hazleton One Community Center.

“I came here without knowing a word of English, and there (at Hazleton One) I grew up to be how I am now.”

The “Try Not to Suck” golf tournament has become a tradition for Maddon, a Hazleton native who carves out the time each year to return home to the area and welcome a crowd of friends, family and supporters to play a round of golf, have a good time and raise money for Respect90.

This year, a little differently than in year’s past, Maddon hasn’t had to work around his MLB schedule to come home: Maddon, a World Series winner with the Chicago Cubs in 2016, was fired by the Los Angeles Angels in June, after a hot start for the club turned ice cold, with the Angels in the midst of a 12-game losing streak when Maddon was let go.

When asked about his future in baseball, Maddon told reporters that he would be open to managing again, but only if he found the right fit and an organization that he shared “common ground” with.

Otherwise, Maddon said he’s been pretty content with what he’s been up to the last couple weeks.

“Jaye and I, we live right up the street here, we’re refurbishing our house,” Maddon said, referring to his wife. “I play golf every day since I’ve got back. … It’s been golf, gardening, dinner and good wine.”

Maddon said that he’s been playing at least 18 holes a day, working with the Valley Country Club pro in order to improve his game — in essence, the “trying not to suck” mantra that the tournament gets its name from.

“I’ve been really involved in trying to get better at this game,” Maddon said.

Flanked by his wife Jaye, Maddon welcomed a group of 100 golfers to the country club Tuesday, each with that same mindset — trying not to suck, while having fun and chipping in toward a great cause.

“Hi, I’m former Major League manager Joe Maddon,” he joked, drawing a big laugh from the group. “Thank you all for being here, you all are a huge, significant part of our operation.”

Among the participants in this year’s tournament was Ned Bolcar. College football fans may remember Bolcar as one of the captains and leaders of the 1988 Notre Dame football team, the last Fighting Irish team to win a national championship.

On Tuesday, the former linebacker was looking forward to his round, and getting to talk with Maddon.

“Being from the Lehigh Valley originally, I heard about this tournament for a number of years and I was fortunate enough to be invited up with a good friend of mine,” Bolcar said. “I’m excited to be on a great golf course, with a great group of people for a great charity.

“Joe is such a class act, giving back to this community. … I’m looking forward to the whole day.”

Maddon posed for photos and teed off with several groups at the first tee. Before the tournament officially started, he made time to chat with just about everybody, and even signed a few jars of pasta sauce for folks to take home.

It’s because of these people that turn out every year and contribute, Maddon said, that Respect90 is able to grow and bring the Hazleton Integration Project to new heights.

“It’s a big difference maker,” Maddon said to the group. “The HIP … really, a lot of its existence is because of you.”

