In 1998, Rafael Pérez was arrested for stealing $800,000 worth of cocaine and later took a plea deal and exposed the LAPD's Rampart scandal. Rafael Pérez should have protected the public by lawfully dismantling gangs. Instead, he and dozens of other officers in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Rampart Division ran the streets by shaking down gang members for drugs and money and stealing and fabricating police evidence.

