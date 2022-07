CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The Sun Devil Women's Golf program continues to be recognized for their academic achievements, as the WGCA announced their Scholar Team GPA Awards. Arizona State finished No. 18 in the Division I Top-25 Team GPA Rankings thanks to an incredible effort in the classroom. The team ended the 2021-22 school year with a 3.81 GPA, earning them a spot in the Top-25 for the fourth-time in program history. Head Coach Missy Farr-Kaye's team was not only the highest ranked team out of the Pac-12 Conference, they were the highest ranked team that made the NCAA Championship, as her program consistently produces greatness on and off the course.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO