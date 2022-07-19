Joyce Fern Dillon

Marshall Taylor Burton, age 91, passed away on July 16, 2022. Marshall was born on November 11, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Alma G Burton and Vera Louise Taylor Burton. His mother passed away in childbirth with his sister Roselyn when he was 8 and his older brother Robert helped raise him. His father remarried a few years later to Helen Taylor Smith and he gained an older sister Marie. He attended Highland Park Elementary, Irving Jr High and South High schools. He received his Bachelor degree from the University of Utah and his doctorate from Brigham Young University. He raised his family as cougar fans.

