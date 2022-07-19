ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Lady Wolves golf at Mozingo

farmerpublishing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Barnett lines up her putt next to her own special fan club at Mozingo Lake Golf Course July 11. She placed 3rd with a 100. Josie King prepares to...

farmerpublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
nwmissouri.edu

Family establishes music scholarship in daughter’s memory

The untimely death of a Northwest Missouri State University alumna propelled her family to establish a scholarship in honor of her dedication to music education. David and Janelle Groteluschen recently established the Sarah Groteluschen Memorial Music Scholarship in memory of their daughter with funds willed to them after her passing. Sarah graduated from Northwest in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in instrumental music education and died unexpectedly Nov. 16, 2020, as the result of an ascending aortic aneurysm.
MARYVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Stewartsville Man Killed in Buchanan County Accident

STEWARTSVILLE, MO – An accident near St. Joseph turned fatal for a Stewartsville man Wednesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol 34-year old John Shea was westbound on US 36 on a Yamaha V-Star when he struck the towed unit of a Freightliner operated by a Kansas driver. Shea was ejected and came to rest in the median. He was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph where he was pronounced dead.
STEWARTSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Motorcycle rider dies after rear ending Freightliner truck east of St. Joseph

A Stewartsville resident, operating a motorcycle, died Wednesday night following a traffic accident on westbound Highway 36 in rural Buchanan County. Thirty-four-year-old John Shea died at Mosiac Life Care after being taken there by emergency medical services from the scene of the crash, 13 miles east of St. Joseph. The driver of the Freightliner tractor-trailer was 55-year-old Scott Hopkins of Mayetta, Kansas, who wasn’t reported hurt.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryville, MO
Sports
City
Maryville, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Missouri State
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Cameron Residents Involved in Overnight Crash

(Cameron, MO) – Two Cameron residents were involved in an overnight crash leaving one seriously injured. The accident took place at 2:45 A.M. when a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Neil T. Dodd and another vehicle driven by 44-year-old Florence J. Butcher were Southbound on US-69 Highway. According to the...
CAMERON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Andrew County Crash Results in Serious Injuries for St. Joseph Resident

COUNTRY CLUB, MO – A St. Joseph woman was seriously injured in a crash in Andrew County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as 42-year old Agency resident Kenneth B. Staggs was crossing the southbound lanes of Business Loop 29 at Miller Road in Country Club around 1:15 in the afternoon when he failed to yield to a vehicle driven by 57-year old Ivy Briggs from St. Joseph.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Bethany Council Conditionally Approves Site Plan For HCCH New Campus

In front of a full council chamber, Bethany’s Board of Aldermen gave a conditional unanimous supportive vote of the site plan offered by the Harrison County Community Hospital representatives for a new hospital to be located along 39th Street between Bulldog Avenue and Bartlett Street during a meeting Monday night. The support is contingent that a contract is drawn up between the city and the hospital that stipulates that the new road to be constructed which essentially forms a bow of the current 39th Street be constructed at the same standard as the current street, the cost to move utilities be incurred by the hospital, and sidewalks in the area which may be disrupted be put back to their original standard and condition. The Harrison County Hospital representatives stated Monday night and at the initial meeting unveiling the plans to the council that it was always the intent of the hospital to pay for any disruption which may be caused by the construction of the new hospital campus.
BETHANY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course
tncontentexchange.com

Autopsy: Nodaway County Jail inmate died of natural causes

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The death of an inmate who died after suffering a medical emergency while in custody at the Nodaway County Jail was attributed to natural causes, an autopsy concluded. On March 19, Christopher L. Cummins, 41, was transported to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville during what Nodaway...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy