Lady Wolves golf at Mozingo

In front of a full council chamber, Bethany’s Board of Aldermen gave a conditional unanimous supportive vote of the site plan offered by the Harrison County Community Hospital representatives for a new hospital to be located along 39th Street between Bulldog Avenue and Bartlett Street during a meeting Monday night. The support is contingent that a contract is drawn up between the city and the hospital that stipulates that the new road to be constructed which essentially forms a bow of the current 39th Street be constructed at the same standard as the current street, the cost to move utilities be incurred by the hospital, and sidewalks in the area which may be disrupted be put back to their original standard and condition. The Harrison County Hospital representatives stated Monday night and at the initial meeting unveiling the plans to the council that it was always the intent of the hospital to pay for any disruption which may be caused by the construction of the new hospital campus.

BETHANY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO